DLRG registra più incidenti fatali durante il bagno

Despite the unpredictable weather, more people drowned between January and July than in the previous year. The German Life Saving Association (DLRG) urges people not to swim in rivers and to pay more attention to their own safety.

At least 253 people died in bathing and water accidents in Germany in the first seven months of the year. This is 35 more than in the same period last year, according to the DLRG in Düsseldorf. Around 150 people have drowned since the start of the bathing season at the beginning of May, according to the organization's interim report. "If the summer had been more consistent, even more lives would have been lost," said DLRG President Ute Vogt.

So far, 77 people have died in lakes, compared to 82 in the same period last year. For the third year in a row, there have been more fatal accidents in rivers. By July 31, 2024, there were 92 cases, compared to 77 in the same period last year. Vogt advised against swimming in rivers. "Flowing waters pose the greatest dangers," she warned. Two-thirds of the total number of deaths occurred in lakes and rivers.

13 people drowned in the sea in the first seven months of the year, ten of them in the Baltic Sea and three in the North Sea. This is nine more than in the same period last year. Most of these were boat and water sports accidents, or bathing accidents early in the morning or late at night. Eight people died in swimming pools.

Molti non pensano abbastanza alla sicurezza

Quasi ogni terzo vittima la cui età è nota era sopra i 70 anni. 64 persone in questa fascia d'età sono annegate. Altri 60 persone tra i 50 e i 70 anni sono morte. Ciò significa che il numero di persone sopra i 50 anni che sono annegate è aumentato di 41 rispetto allo stesso periodo dell'anno scorso, secondo il rapporto della DLRG. Le condizioni preesistenti sono spesso la causa degli incidenti in acqua tra i nuotatori anziani. Sette bambini sotto i 10 anni sono morti anche loro.

Ci sono stati 20 incidenti fatali legati a attività ricreative come il paddle surf o la navigazione alla fine di luglio. Questo numero è già così alto come l'intero anno scorso. La DLRG consiglia alle persone di indossare giubbotti salvagente quando praticano sport acquatici. "Purtroppo, molte persone non pensano abbastanza alla loro sicurezza, non prendono precauzioni e sopravvalutano le loro capacità," ha spiegato Vogt.

Le persone hanno avuto incidenti anche nelle zone allagate, ha sottolineato la DLRG. Il cambiamento climatico porta anche nuove sfide in termini di sicurezza. Le persone trascorrono più tempo vicino all'acqua durante l'anno, aumentando la probabilità di incidenti. Le alluvioni più frequenti mettono anche a rischio la vita delle persone. La DLRG chiede più educazione sui pericoli dell'acqua e delle alluvioni.

Date le crescenti incidenti di balneazione e annegamenti, la DLRG raccomanda vivamente di evitare di nuotare nei fiumi a causa dei rischi intrinseci delle acque correnti. Purtroppo, molte persone trascurano la loro sicurezza, sottovalutano i potenziali pericoli e non utilizzano le precauzioni necessarie durante le attività in acqua.

