- Disturbi in Irlanda del Nord - Migliaia di persone protestano contro la destra

In Irlanda del Nord ci sono stati ulteriori disordini. Dieci agenti di polizia sono rimasti feriti quando sono stati attaccati con fuochi d'artificio, cocktail molotov e altri proiettili a Londonderry (anche nota come Derry). C'è stata un'arresto.

Il sovrintendente William Calderwood della Polizia dell'Irlanda del Nord ha descritto le scene in una dichiarazione come "ripugnanti" e ha aggiunto: "Vi assicuriamo che sono state avviate indagini approfondite e faremo in modo che coloro che sono responsabili di questa violenza rendano conto delle loro azioni."

15.000 manifestanti contro la violenza di destra a Belfast

Mentre in Inghilterra c'è stato un periodo di tranquillità dopo i disordini di destra, gli scontri hanno continuato a verificarsi nella regione dell'Irlanda del Nord che ha conosciuto il conflitto negli ultimi giorni.

Vicino alla capitale Belfast, una moschea è stata oggetto di un tentato attacco incendiario nella notte di sabato. several cars were set alight in Belfast itself, and five people were arrested there.

Contemporaneamente, migliaia di persone hanno manifestato contro la violenza di destra. Si stima che circa 15.000 persone abbiano preso parte alla manifestazione a Belfast sabato.

A Londra, secondo la BBC, circa 5.000 persone si sono riunite per protestare contro il razzismo e la violenza di destra, marciando attraverso la zona del governo e protestando fuori dalla sede del partito di destra populista Reform UK. Manifestazioni contro la destra si sono tenute anche a Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff e Glasgow, tra le altre città.

Almost 800 people arrested

Riots in English cities had previously kept the country on edge for days. There were attacks on security forces, asylum seeker accommodations, and mosques and shops.

So far, nearly 800 people who participated in the riots or incited violence on the streets or online have been arrested. Nearly 350 have already been charged and many have been sentenced to imprisonment of several years.

The government attributes the subsiding of the riots to the swift response of the law enforcement agencies. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Keir Starmer postponed a planned family holiday, according to the BBC. Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds promised swift help to entrepreneurs whose businesses were damaged or looted during the riots.

The individual who was previously arrested in Northern Ireland for violent disturbances is now under scrutiny as part of the robust investigations initiated by the Northern Ireland Police. Even as thousands protest against right-wing violence in Belfast, five more individuals were arrested for setting cars alight in the city.

Leggi anche: