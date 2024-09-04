Cora Schumacher ha fatto un bel po' di scalpore a Ralf con la sua dichiarazione.

Dopo l'annuncio di Ralf Schumacher sulla sua sessualità, Cora Schumacher aveva inizialmente dichiarato di voler tornare al suo cognome da nubile, Brinkmann. Tuttavia, ha ora cambiato idea, dicendo: "Data l'agitazione, non voglio rinunciare a Schumacher".

Dopo la pubblicazione di una foto di coppia di Ralf con il suo partner a luglio, che celebrava il suo coming out, l'ex coppia ha avuto un acceso litigio attraverso i loro canali Instagram. La disputa è iniziata con l'intervista di Cora a Der Spiegel, in cui ha parlato per la prima volta del coming out di Ralf. Ha affermato di averlo scoperto attraverso i media, come tutti gli altri. Ralf non era soddisfatto di questa affermazione e ha pubblicato i log delle chat private per sostenere la sua versione.

Cora ora afferma di sentirsi meglio. Ha dichiarato: "Despite many people's happiness: No, I haven't lost my laughter." Then she revealed, "And my name - let me think about it - I'll keep it. Now more than ever. Now that everyone is upset about it."

She had initially planned to relinquish the famous surname. During the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Die legendeäre Stunde danach" in August, she was introduced as Cora Brinkmann. Now, she explains her change of heart: "But no, it has caused me enough distress and sorrow. Cora Schumacher is the brand I've independently built. I'll be called Caroline Brinkmann often enough in private, so I'd like to remain Cora Schumacher in public."

Ha commesso un errore Cora qui?

Cora e Ralf erano sposati dal 2001 al 2015. Si erano separati sei anni prima del divorzio. Il loro figlio, David, al contrario di sua madre, ha un rapporto stretto con suo padre e ha scelto un percorso professionale simile a quello di suo padre.

Cora spiega perché sta ora riconsiderando la condivisione del cognome: "I won't give Ralf the satisfaction, no. I want to balance things out first, considering what he's dug up. He sued me for ten years, bending the rules until they broke. Legal fees, so I wouldn't disclose that I discovered at the end of our marriage that the Danube isn't an island, and he's been gay all along, and I'm not crazy." She finds it "very fair" if her ex-husband "makes amends for it."

Did Cora make a mistake here? After all, in her Der Spiegel interview, she claimed not to have known about Ralf's sexuality before his coming out. She said she had simply "turned a blind eye" to the rumors during their marriage and focused instead on "having a wonderful life, a wonderful status."

"Indeed, she too had her doubts at some point, but Ralf always denied it. Consequently, I naturally felt more and more conflicted, not knowing if my mind was playing tricks on me," the 'Spiegel' quoted Cora Schumacher further. "But Ralf was always my most trusted advisor. I trusted him blindly. And that's why his word was law."

