- Conquistare vittorie all'ultimo minuto: "Invertire la marea contro gli avversari"

Dopo un finale mozzafiato a Borussia Mönchengladbach, il tecnico di Leverkusen Fernando Carro non riesce a crederci mentre la sua squadra si aggiudica una vittoria per 3:2 (2:0) nella prima partita. La loro prestazione stellare nei tempi supplementari aggiunge un'altra tacca alla loro impressionante serie di 42 partite senza sconfitte in tutte le competizioni nazionali.

Nella stagione passata, Leverkusen ha mostrato la propria forma straordinaria segnando otto volte dopo il 90° minuto nella Bundesliga, con sei di questi gol che hanno deciso la partita. Hanno anche fatto lo stesso cinque volte nella Europa League. "Immagino che sia fortunato per noi," ha commentato il centrocampista del Bayer Granit Xhaka, che ha trascorso quattro anni nel club. "I nostri avversari sembrano sempre a disagio sapendo quanto spesso segniamo tardi, ma non possiamo sempre contare su questo," ha aggiunto.

Despite Xhaka and Florian Wirtz's first-half goals giving Bayer a comfortable 2:0 lead, the Champions League runners-up found it challenging to secure the win. "We should have put the game to bed much earlier," said Simon Rolfes, Bayer's sports director. Énergized by the fans and the new signings Tim Kleindienst and Kevin Stöger, Gladbach battled back, equalizing and controversially disputing a penalty decision in the additional time after Ko Itakura's challenge on Amine Atli.

"It really stinks," said Gladbach's new recruit Tim Kleindienst. "I just think it's frustrating. Every close call seemed to be reviewed, and every goal was subjected to almost microscopic scrutiny," said the striker, whose once-disallowed goal in the 42nd minute was saved by referee Robert Schröder after a VAR inspection.

To add salt to the wound, Gladbach's goalkeeper Jonas Omlin initially denied Wirtz's penalty kick in the 11th minute of extra time, but was powerless against the follow-up from the national player. "Actually, a good turn of events for me, but then extremely bitter," said the keeper.

