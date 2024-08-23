- Circa 40.000 individui che praticano l'Islam si riuniscono in Renania-Palatinato.

Intorno a 40.000 persone sono previste per questo weekend nella Renania-Palatinato per l'evento annuale ospitato dall'associazione musulmana Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat. Nel corso di tre giorni, i musulmani si riuniranno per servizi religiosi e discorsi all'aeroporto di Mendig, in Renania-Palatinato. Secondo un rappresentante, questo evento è considerato il più grande summit religioso per la pace del paese.

Il presidente della comunità, Abdullah Uwe Wagishauser, ha sottolineato l'importanza della fede e della democrazia all'inizio. Ha chiarito che il termine Sharia viene spesso frainteso. La comunità aveva precedentemente dichiarato: "La nostra Sharia è la Costituzione". "È solo il codice religioso per i seguaci", ha detto il presidente. "La Sharia ci insegna che nel territorio in cui risiediamo, sotto lo scudo di cui godiamo, dobbiamo rimanere fedeli a questo territorio. Pertanto, dobbiamo essere democratici responsabili".

although the community is known to be apolitical, the societal and political atmosphere in Germany has an impact on them. "We also communicate with the AfD," said Wagishauser. It's important to engage in open dialogue with their supporters. "You can't simply vilify them," he says. "Certainly, there are also individuals with whom dialogue is virtually impossible."

The main attraction of the conference was initially planned to be the speech by the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya movement, Caliph Mirza Masroor Ahmad. However, due to health issues, he had to cancel his trip. Consequently, the organizers now anticipate around 40,000 visitors as opposed to the initially expected 50,000.

