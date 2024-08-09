Salta al contenuto
Registrazione Abbonati
SocietàNotizieUn grave incidente del figlio Pax

Brad Pitt riceve aggiornamenti nonostante sia estraneo.

Dopo l'incidente stradale del figlio Pax, Brad Pitt riceve regolarmente aggiornamenti sul suo recupero, nonostante la loro relazione tesa.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 minuti

- Brad Pitt riceve aggiornamenti nonostante sia estraneo.

Pax Jolie-Pitt (20), figlio delle star di Hollywood Angelina Jolie (49) e Brad Pitt (60), è stato coinvolto in un grave incidente con la sua BMX-E-bike alla fine dello scorso mese. Il 20enne è stato quindi ricoverato e ha trascorso diversi giorni in terapia intensiva. Nonostante la loro presunta relazione tesa, Pitt avrebbe ricevuto regolarmente "aggiornamenti" sul recupero di Pax. Lo ha rivelato una fonte anonima alla rivista americana "People".

La relazione tesa di Brad Pitt con i suoi figli

"although he hasn't had any contact with Pax for years, he still cares deeply about him," the source told "People" about the 60-year-old actor. Pax was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles on July 29. He was reportedly riding without a helmet on a busy street in his hometown when he collided with the back of a car at a red light, resulting in a head injury and hip pain.

"He suffered a complex trauma and is now beginning the long road to recovery and physical therapy," another source told "People". A third source added: "However, he was lucky. It could have been much worse, considering he wasn't wearing a helmet."

Angelina Jolie e Brad Pitt hanno sei figli insieme: i figli Maddox (23) e Pax, le figlie Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), e i gemelli Knox e Vivienne (16). Pitt avrebbe poco o nessun contatto con i suoi figli adulti e può vedere solo i più piccoli grazie a un accordo con Jolie. La loro divorzio, iniziato quasi otto anni fa quando Jolie ha presentato domanda nel 2016, non è ancora stato finalizzato.

"Despite the ongoing strained relationship, Brad Pitt expressed concern about his son Pax's serious accident, as he was hospitalized following a BMX-E-bike incident last month."

"In the aftermath of the accident, Brad Pitt, despite their estrangement, received regular updates on his son Pax's recovery and progress in the intensive care unit."

Leggi anche:

Commenti

Imparentato

Baciarsi in amore in Italia
Società

Baciarsi in amore in Italia

George e Amal Clooney sembrano ancora felici dopo dieci anni di matrimonio come lo erano nel loro primo giorno. Hanno recentemente condiviso un bacio pubblico in Italia.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Iscritti Pubblico

Più recente

Un guidatore evita di investire un cervo e perde il controllo dell'auto, finendo fuori strada.
Stati federali tedeschi

Il conducente evita un cervo e entra nel fossato.

- Il conducente evita un cervo e entra nel fossato. In un tentativo di evitare un cervo sulla strada, un autista nel distretto di Vorpommern-Rügen ha riportato gravi ferite. La 20enne, durante un viaggio mattutino attraverso la comunità di Prohn, ha perso il controllo del suo veicolo nel tentativo di

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Iscritti Pubblico