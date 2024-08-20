Blinken annuncia il consenso di Israele alle condizioni per il ritiro da Gaza in una 'offerta di connessione', nonostante le presunte osservazioni di Netanyahu.

Blinken ha menzionato durante il suo discorso ai giornalisti prima di lasciare il Qatar che Israele ha accettato la tempistica e le aree del ritiro dell'IDF da Gaza, secondo i termini chiari dell'accordo.

In risposta ai rapporti dei media israeliani, Netanyahu ha informato un gruppo di famiglie colpite dal terrorismo e dalle situazioni di ostaggio che Israele non lascerà il corridoio di Philadelphi vicino al confine Egitto-Gaza o il corridoio di Netzarim che divide Gaza, nonostante le pressioni. Queste regioni sono significative per ragioni militari e politiche, secondo Netanyahu.

Le autorità statunitensi sono rimaste silenziose sui dettagli della proposta presentata la scorsa settimana. L'accordo di cessate il fuoco ha tre fasi e porta eventualmente al completo ritiro dell'IDF da Gaza. Tuttavia, gli ufficiali israeliani hanno sottolineato l'importanza di affrontare il problema del contrabbando dal confine Egitto-Gaza.

Due sfide chiave nelle trattative per il cessate il fuoco sono la posizione delle truppe nel corridoio di Philadelphi e la questione del ritorno dei palestinesi a nord. Hamas ha sostenuto che l'IDF dovrebbe ritirarsi completamente da Gaza e che i palestinesi devono essere autorizzati a fare ritorno a casa.

Blinken ha dichiarato che Netanyahu ha esplicitamente condiviso con lui durante il loro incontro che Israele era a bordo con la proposta di ritiro, inclusa la specifica pianificazione.

Un alto funzionario dell'amministrazione statunitense ha liquidato i commenti di Netanyahu sul non ritiro, definendoli "dichiarazioni estreme" che sono dannose per l'ottenimento di un accordo di cessate il fuoco.

Blinken si trovava in Qatar per concludere una breve visita nella regione, facendo ciò che ha descritto come un ultimo sforzo per far sì che tutte le parti acconsentano a un accordo di cessate il fuoco che porrà fine al conflitto a Gaza e libererà gli ostaggi israeliani trattenuti da Hamas.

Blinken ha dichiarato lunedì in Israele che la responsabilità finale spetta a Hamas per accettare l'ultima proposta per risolvere le questioni in sospeso.

Dopo incontri a livello alto a Doha la scorsa settimana, le trattative in corso per finalizzare un eventuale accordo tra Hamas e Israele sono state condotte da specialisti di entrambe le parti. I negoziatori principali, inclusi il direttore della CIA Bill Burns, sono attesi per riunirsi nuovamente a Cairo più tardi nella settimana o nel weekend.

Despite the urgency expressed by the US officials for an agreement, they have started to tone down the likelihood of a swift, comprehensive agreement being reached.

Tuesday, Blinken pointed out that even if a bridging agreement is reached by Hamas and Israel, "we also have to complete the detailed implementation agreements" and emphasized the importance of flexibility.

Blinken mentioned that as soon as Hamas consents to the proposal, it will be crucial for everyone to bring flexibility to the table to ensure the agreement on implementation is achieved.

Blinken referred back to the Tokyo Principles, which state the US will not accept "any long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel."

Blinken concluded his regional trip Tuesday with visits to Egypt and Qatar. A senior administration official claimed that the meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and intel chief Abbas Kamel were productive. The scheduled meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha Tuesday night was canceled due to the Qatari leader's ill health. Blinken met instead with Minister of State Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. Monday, Blinken met in Israel with Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Isaac Herzog.

Tuesday, Hamas issued a statement criticizing Blinken and President Biden for misrepresenting its stance on the ceasefire agreement. The statement also accused Netanyahu of obstructing the negotiations and reiterated Hamas's successful cooperation in past rounds.

A senior administration official revealed Tuesday that Hamas had not yet provided a formal response to the bridging proposal, urging a prompt response from Hamas, as requested by Egypt.

The official also highlighted that even if both parties agree to the bridging proposal, there will still be additional discussions on specific details and technical and implementation commitments.

"We fully expect the conversations to continue, should Hamas also accept this bridging proposal, and there will be further discussions on the more specific details," they said.

Still, Blinken acknowledged Tuesday that "there is a sense of urgency right now," stressing that "unforeseen events may make things even more difficult, if not impossible."

Blinken described Monday as "probably the best, perhaps the last" opportunity to bring home the hostages, achieve a ceasefire, and put everyone on a path to lasting peace and security.

Despite Netanyahu's remarks about maintaining Israel's presence in certain Gaza corridors, Blinken believes that politics necessitates a comprehensive withdrawal from Gaza, aligning with the ceasefire deal's terms. The ceasefire negotiations are complex, with several contentious issues, such as troop locations and Palestinian return, yet Blinken emphasizes the need for flexibility to ensure a successful agreement.

Leggi anche: