Black and MAGA: la politica dell'identità all'interno di un negozio pro-Trump

"Quando la dai a uno stato trooper, ti lascerà andare. Non ti scriverà una multa," ha detto Sebriam Vannoy delle carte, ridendo. Vannoy, un gentiluomo di colore più anziano, indossava un completo mimetico dalla testa ai piedi con "Trump aveva ragione" e tre croci cristiane stampate sul petto. Ha detto che la carta aveva funzionato per lui. "Ha riso e non mi ha scritto una multa," ha detto di un ufficiale delle forze dell'ordine che lo aveva fermato. (C'è stato almeno un incidente simile: in Alaska nel 2022, una donna ha mostrato a un poliziotto una "carta di privilegio bianco" invece della sua patente di guida, e ha detto che lui l'ha lasciata andare.)

Vannoy e Price sono entrambi entusiasti dell'ex presidente Donald Trump e della sua candidatura per la rielezione. Sanno che è insolito essere neri e sostenitori del movimento Make America Great Again di Trump, anche se sia la campagna repubblicana che quella democratica stanno cercando di consolidare o acquisire il sostegno nelle comunità di colore.

"I sento da alcune donne nere che diranno, 'Beh, non ha mai fatto nulla per le persone nere'," ha detto Vannoy. Dice di rispondere: "No, non è un presidente per le persone nere. È un presidente per tutti gli americani."

Price, ex presidente del GOP della contea di Montgomery, ha detto di non avere problemi con l'affermazione della campagna Trump secondo cui le persone nere si sarebbero identificate con lui perché era un ex detenuto. "Ho fatto ministeri carcerari per cinque anni. Se sei un ex detenuto e poi un altro è un ex detenuto, c'è una camaraderie lì," ha detto. Incolpa la massiccia incarcerazione di uomini neri negli anni '90 sulle "leggi di Biden", il controverso disegno di legge sulla criminalità del 1994 di cui il presidente Joe Biden è stato un sostenitore chiave.

Despite the merchandise that was an explicit rebuke of the way liberals talk about race, gender and social justice, beneath the surface, identity still mattered to those inside the Trump store on a rainy August afternoon.

Vannoy's support for Trump did not waver once Biden said he would not seek reelection. It wasn’t about race, but sex. “Because of what happened in the Garden of Eden, there will never be an elected woman – whether she’s Black or White – that would occupy the White House that God would ever stand behind,” he said.

Rev. Merrie Turner overheard those comments. “I’m not sure America is ready for female leadership,” said Turner, who is White, explaining she’d seen that resistance up close. “It’s not easy to be a woman that’s ordained in the ministry, either. There’s a mindset of male leadership in the church, and so I’ve experienced some rejection over the last 20 years.” She said she believed in women’s equal rights to run for public office, even if others did not. “It would be wonderful to have a female president, if and when one arises that has conservative values,” she said. But Harris was not that person.

Dawson Ladd, a younger White guy wearing a Carhartt T-shirt while he shopped, said Harris wasn’t for him. “She’s more for the in-city, office job, you know, ‘let’s starve everybody to death.’ And I’m more of a blue-collar type of person. ... She don’t support our kind of people,” Ladd said, explaining he worked in construction. “Trump is for the working class, and to help the needy people, and the people we’ve got in there now are not.”

Another customer, Joe Shannon, said he’d voted for Barack Obama twice and then Trump twice, but was not impressed by Harris. “I just don’t think she has the experience. I think she was only chosen because she was a woman,” said Shannon, an older White gentleman with a neatly trimmed beard. He was waiting for a shirt he’d ordered, a button-down with stars on one side and red stripes on the other, and “TRUMP” down the middle.

As for Trump’s vice-presidential pick JD Vance, Shannon said, “It’s young blood, young fresh blood for the Republican Party. I think we need that. And I think the Democratic Party needs young blood too. I think a lot of people are getting fed up with some of us older people.”

One of the most striking things about interviewing strong supporters of Trump is how many defend his most controversial statements. Price said she didn’t have a problem with Trump questioning whether Harris was really Black. “The point he’s making simply is that she is not a Black-Black person,” Price argued, because Harris’ dad was Jamaican and her mom was Indian, making her background different from people whose parents were born here. Price said there were mixed-race families in her own family, but “I’m not so disturbed by” Trump’s comments. Finally, she said, “He has every right for free speech to make a point, if he wants to make that point.”

Price also defended some of Trump’s other inflammatory racial comments, such as immigrants were “poisoning the blood” of America. She said she did not see racial animus in the remark, but that it referred to undocumented immigrants breaking the law. “That’s poisoning our communities for our children, because it’s less safe. And I interpret that as anytime you poison something, you make it useless. Or you make it dangerous,” she said.

Price ha detto di essere stata un tempo una democratica perché i suoi genitori lo erano. Ma ha iniziato a mettere in discussione la sua lealtà al partito negli anni '80 a causa dell'aborto. "Non voglio essere in una piantagione democratica. Non voglio essere in una piantagione repubblicana. E questo è ciò che amo di Presidente Trump, OK? Lui ci sta tirando fuori da entrambe queste piantagioni e ci sta tirando dentro quest'area grande, che è l'americanismo", ha detto Price. Trump stava unificando, ha detto.

Price dice di essere una persona che guarda avanti e "ci sono così tante cose positive che sperimenteremo una volta superata questa piccola fase difficile". Ecco perché, dice, la maggior parte della sua merce è a favore di Trump piuttosto che contro Harris. Ma ci sono ancora articoli contro Harris mescolati con le immagini della foto segnaletica di Trump e il suo grido di sfida "Lotta!" mentre si alzava insanguinato dopo il tentato assassinio.

"Quello è per quelle persone che vogliono un po' di rum nella loro Coca-Cola", ha detto Price.

Vannoy e Price credono fermamente nel sostenere l'ex Presidente Donald Trump per la sua eventuale rielezione, nonostante le critiche da parte di alcuni all'interno della loro comunità a causa della sua affiliazione con il Partito Repubblicano in politica. Price difende le dichiarazioni controversie di Trump, compreso il mettere in discussione l'identità razziale di Kamala Harris, citando il suo diritto alla libertà di parola e i backgrounds diversi dei genitori di Harris.

