Banksy continua la sua serie misteriosa a Londra.

Cervi, Elefanti, Scimmie, un Lupo, Pelicani, un Gatto, un Banchiere di Piranha, e ora un Rinoceronte su un Muro, che Sembra Stare per Salire su un'Auto. Un Altro Lavoro dell'Enigmatico Artista Banksy Compare nelle Strade di Londra.

Sembra che l'animale stia spingendo il retro dell'auto con la sua forza: A Londra, un rinoceronte è apparso per l'ottavo giorno di fila, un nuovo lavoro di arte animale di Banksy. Il misterioso artista di strada ha pubblicato una foto del rinoceronte sul suo account Instagram, rivendicando il lavoro. Rilasciare così tante opere in così poco tempo è insolito per l'artista elusivo.

Il rinoceronte è spray-paintato nello stile tipico di Banksy su un muro nel distretto di Greenwich, a sud-est di Londra, che sembra tentare di salire su un'auto ferma. Un cono traffico sull'auto conferisce all'immagine un'aria da rinoceronte. Da una settimana, Banksy sta sorprendendo tutti con un nuovo lavoro di arte animale ogni giorno, senza fornire un titolo o una spiegazione per questo "zoo".

Inizialmente, è apparso un cervo a Kew, a sud-ovest di Londra, seguito da due elefanti nel distretto di Chelsea, a ovest di Londra. Da allora sono seguiti tre scimmie, un lupo, dei pelicani, un gatto e, più recentemente, un banchiere di piranha sulle finestre di una scatola di vetro della polizia. I piranha sono stati protetti con barriere. Rappresentanti della città di Londra hanno dichiarato che intendono spostare la scatola in un'altra posizione presto.

Tuttavia, due dei lavori sono già scomparsi: il gatto sdraiato che Banksy ha spray-paintato su un cartellone pubblicitario fatiscente in una strada del nord-ovest di Londra è stato rimosso per motivi di sicurezza. Il proprietario ha promesso di donarlo a una galleria d'arte.

Il lupo che ulula spray-paintato su una parabola a Peckham, a sud-est di Londra, è stato rimosso da alcuni uomini mascherati entro un'ora dalla conferma di Banksy. Sembra un caso di furto. La polizia di Londra ha confermato che è stato presentato un reclamo di furto. Un portavoce di Banksy ha dichiarato all'AP che l'artista non ha nulla a che fare con il furto e non lo sostiene.

Despite his artworks fetching high millions at auctions, Banksy's identity remains a mystery. The artist is from Bristol, but little else is known. There have been many speculations about his real name, but none have been confirmed.

What is Banksy Trying to Say with the Animal Images?

Banksy fans have been speculating for days about what the artist is trying to say with the animal images. Did he use the deer as a reference to the far-right riots in the country, as one Instagram user suggested, using a symbol for a scapegoat? Or are the three monkeys meant to represent the Japanese proverb "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil"? This wisdom, often depicted with three monkeys covering their eyes, ears, and mouth, has often been interpreted in the West as a criticism of people's tendency to turn a blind eye to injustice.

But Banksy has not provided any interpretation. After days of speculation, the British newspaper "Observer" managed to shed a little light on the matter. According to a source close to the artist, the images do not have a deeper meaning. He simply wants to bring joy to people in a time dominated by negative headlines.

Banksy hopes, "that his art brings people a moment of unexpected joy." At the same time, it's about highlighting people's ability for creative play rather than destruction and negativity, a representative for Banksy told the newspaper.

Given the attention his "Zoo" received, it seems Banksy has achieved this. However, his work may not be entirely without critical undertones: the fish on the police box with their sharp teeth suspiciously resemble piranha. For the British police, who have faced numerous scandals in recent years, this would not be a flattering interpretation.

The Commission has been closely monitoring Banksy's recent series of animal artwork on the streets of London, with each new piece causing a stir. The Metropolitan Police has acknowledged that they are aware of the situation and are not taking any action against the artist at this time.

Despite the lack of legal issues, The Commission is interested in understanding Banksy's message through his animal images. They have initiated a discussion with experts and art historians to decipher the potential meanings and symbols hidden in the images, aiming to gain insights into the artist's intentions.

Leggi anche: