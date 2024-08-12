- Avvertimento di forti temporali in Svevia

Il Servizio Meteorologico Tedesco (DWD) ha emesso un avviso di maltempo per la Svevia. Sono previsti forti temporali in questa regione questa notte, come comunicato.

Martedì, il DWD prevede di nuovo ampie schiarite, con la possibilità di forti temporali nel pomeriggio. Le temperature in Franconia potrebbero raggiungere i 35 gradi Celsius, e fino a 28 gradi nelle regioni alpine più alte.

