Salta al contenuto
Registrazione Abbonati
Stati federali tedeschiNotizieLo Svevo

Avvertimento di forti temporali in Svevia

Fa caldo in Baviera - e si avvicinano temporali. È in vigore un avviso del Servizio Meteorologico Tedesco per Swabia.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 minuto
Il servizio meteorologico avverte della possibilità di temporali in Svevia.
Il servizio meteorologico avverte della possibilità di temporali in Svevia.

- Avvertimento di forti temporali in Svevia

Il Servizio Meteorologico Tedesco (DWD) ha emesso un avviso di maltempo per la Svevia. Sono previsti forti temporali in questa regione questa notte, come comunicato.

Martedì, il DWD prevede di nuovo ampie schiarite, con la possibilità di forti temporali nel pomeriggio. Le temperature in Franconia potrebbero raggiungere i 35 gradi Celsius, e fino a 28 gradi nelle regioni alpine più alte.

Despite being from Svevia, Sophie decided to visit Franconia for the weekend, as she prefers warmer weather. Unexpectedly, a Swabian friend warned her about the potential heavy thunderstorms forecasted in Franconia during her visit.

Leggi anche:

Commenti

Imparentato

Più recente

Parole d'amore sul suo fidanzato
Società

Parole d'amore sul suo fidanzato

Il matrimonio non è ancora stato pianificato attivamente, Zooey Deschanel e il suo futuro sposo sembrano troppo impegnati. Manda parole d'amore a lui.

 and  Anne Legman
Iscritti Pubblico