Despite the increased shoplifting risk, Rüschen is confident that retail will continue to lean more on self-service checkouts. "The retail sector is short-staffed everywhere. Additionally, customers now demand and appreciate this service due to their unwillingness to stand in lengthy queues," he shared.

Rüschen also highlighted several proactive measures to combat the high shoplifting risk. He cited, for instance, security personnel monitoring the self-service area and exit barriers that only unlock upon scanning the cash register receipt. It's also feasible to identify, through video surveillance, if customers fail to scan items or provide false weight or fruit selection info. The retail sector is urged to advance theft prevention and detection further, according to Rüschen.

German police crime statistics reveal a surge in shoplifting incidents in stores lately. Rüschen attributes this to factors such as soaring inflation, pricing increases, and decreasing buying power, rather than the surging number of self-service checkouts where customers scan their buys.

In his research at the Dual University of Baden-Württemberg in Heilbronn, Professor Rüschen collaborated with retailers and industry insiders to gather data on shoplifting trends. Despite the higher shoplifting risk in urban centers like Heilbronn, retailers are increasingly relying on self-service checkouts due to customer demand and staffing shortages.

