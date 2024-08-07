Atleta australiano cerca di comprare cocaina, la polizia lo arresta

È un atleta che partecipa alle Olimpiadi, esce con la squadra di hockey australiana e poi crea un bel trambusto: Tom Craig vuole acquistare cocaina a Parigi, ma viene beccato dalla polizia. Il 28enne, pronto a unirsi alla Bundesliga, passa la notte in cella.

Il giocatore di hockey nazionale australiano Tom Craig è di nuovo libero dopo essere stato arrestato per aver tentato di acquistare cocaina a Parigi. Craig si è scusato ai margini delle Olimpiadi per "un errore tremendo" e ha espresso rimorso. Il 28enne, che giocherà per il Hamburger Polo Club nella Bundesliga la prossima stagione, ha passato la notte di martedì in cella. È stato rilasciato dalla polizia con un avvertimento e ha evitato multe o altre conseguenze amministrative.

"I want to apologize for what happened in the last 24 hours," said Craig, who has been playing for his country for ten years and won Olympic silver with the Australians in 2021: "I take full responsibility for my actions. They do not reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, the sport, and the Australian Olympic team."

Previously, the public prosecutor's office announced that a member of Australia's hockey team was suspected of buying cocaine. The alleged dealer was also arrested. The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed to the Australian news agency AAP that a team member was in detention, but no name was mentioned at that time. No charges have been filed.

According to the public prosecutor's office, police surprised two people in the alleged transfer of cocaine in the ninth arrondissement, near Montmartre, in the early hours of Wednesday. Both the men's and women's Australian hockey teams have already been eliminated from the Olympic Games.

Tom Craig's Olympic Games experience took an unexpected turn when he was accused of attempting to buy drugs in Paris. Despite being released with a warning, the athlete's actions led to a public apology and concern over his involvement with drugs.

Leggi anche: