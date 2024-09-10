Annual Recognition Awards 2024 Nominazioni Dominante di Morgan Wallen, omettendo Beyoncé

Morgan Wallen guida la classifica con sette nomination, seguito da vicino da Cody Johnson e Chris Stapleton con cinque ciascuno, mentre Post Malone e Lainey Wilson hanno ottenuto quattro nomination ciascuno. Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney e Kacey Musgraves hanno ricevuto ciascuno tre nomination. A sorpresa, Beyoncé non figura nella lista, avendo fatto storia quest'anno diventando la prima donna nera a raggiungere la vetta della classifica degli album country con il suo "Act II: Cowboy Carter."

I 58° Annual CMA Awards andranno in onda su ABC il 20 novembre, con la replica il giorno successivo su Hulu. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei nominati:

ARTISTA DELL'ANNO- Luke Combs- Jelly Roll- Chris Stapleton- Morgan Wallen- Lainey Wilson

CANZONE SINGOLA DELL'ANNO- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey (Produttori: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Ingegnere del suono: Raul Lopez)- "Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson (Produttore: Trent Willmon; Ingegnere del suono: Jack Clarke)- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Produttori: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Ingegnere del suono: Ryan Gore)- "Watermelon Moonshine" - Lainey Wilson (Produttore: Jay Joyce; Ingegneri del suono: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)- "White Horse" - Chris Stapleton (Produttori: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Ingegnere del suono: Vance Powell)

ALBUM DELL'ANNO- Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves (Produttori: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Ingegneri del suono: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)- Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs (Produttori: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Ingegnere del suono: Chip Matthews)- Higher - Chris Stapleton (Produttori: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Ingegnere del suono: Vance Powell)- Leather - Cody Johnson (Produttore: Trent Willmon; Ingegnere del suono: Jack Clarke)- Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll (Produttori: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Ingegneri del suono: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)

CANZONE DELL'ANNO- "Burn It Down" - Autori: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose- "Dirt Cheap" - Autore: Josh Phillips- "I Had Some Help" - Autori: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters- "The Painter" - Autori: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins- "White Horse" - Autori: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

MIGLIORE INTERPRETE FEMMINILE- Kelsea Ballerini- Ashley McBryde- Megan Moroney- Kacey Musgraves- Lainey Wilson

MIGLIORE INTERPRETE MASCHILE- Luke Combs- Jelly Roll- Cody Johnson- Chris Stapleton- Morgan Wallen

MIGLIOR GRUPPO VOCALISTICO- Lady A- Little Big Town- Old Dominion- The Red Clay Strays- Zac Brown Band

MIGLIOR DUO VOCALISTICO- Brooks & Dunn- Brothers Osborne- Dan + Shay- Maddie & Tae- The War And Treaty

EVENTO MUSICALE DELL'ANNO- "Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini (con Noah Kahan) (Produttori: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Produttori: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)- "I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) (Produttore: Zach Bryan)- "Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Produttore: Joey Moi)- "you look like you love me" - Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Produttore: Will Bundy)

MIGLIOR MUSICISTA- Tom Bukovac - Chitarra- Jenee Fleenor - Violino- Paul Franklin - Pedal steel guitar- Rob McNelley - Chitarra- Charlie Worsham - Chitarra

MIGLIOR VIDEO MUSICALE- "Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson (Regista: Dustin Haney)- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Regista: Chris Villa)- "I'm Not Pretty" - Megan Moroney (Registi: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)- "The Painter" - Cody Johnson (Regista: Dustin Haney)- "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" - Lainey Wilson (Regista: Patrick Tracy)

MIGLIOR ARTISTA ESORDIENTE- Megan Moroney- Shaboozey- Nate Smith- Mitchell Tenpenny- Zach Top- Bailey Zimmerman

• "American Country Chart Countdown" (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One• "Golden Tunes with Terry Clark" (Terri Clark) – Westwood One• "Chase & Crook Countdown" (Lorianne Crook e Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment• "Hot Highway 30 con Buzz Brainard" (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM• "Let's Two-Step con Tracy Lawrence" (Tracy Lawrence e Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

Nazione Daily

• "Il Programma di Bobby Bones" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, Morgan Huelsman, "SZN Raymundo" Ray Slater, "Mike D" Rodriguez, Abby Anderson, "Kick Off Kevin" O’Connell, e Stephen "Scuba Steve" Spradlin) – iHeartMedia • "Michael J Radio Time" (Michael J. Stuehler) - iHeartMedia • "Notti con Elaina" (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media • "Patrick Thomas Late Night on PickleJar" (Patrick Thomas) – PickleJar / Cumulus Media • "Lo Show Notturno di Steve Harmon" (Steve Harmon) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

Mercati Principali

• "Il Programma di Andie Summers" (Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, e Shannon Boyle) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa. • "Chris Carr & Associates" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, e Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. • "Fritos & Katy al Mattino" (Tucker "Frito" Young e Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas • "Il Mattino con il Branco di Matt" (Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, e "Captain Ron" Koons) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash. • "I Pomeriggi Spassosi di Scott Kay" (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Mercati di Medie Dimensioni

• "Il Mattino con Dale Carter" (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo. • "Il Programma di Heather Froglear" (Heather Froglear) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. • "Jesse & Anna al Mattino" (Jesse Tack e Anna Marie) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio • "Mike & Amanda in onda" (Mike Wheless e Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C. • "In onda con Anthony" (Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

Mercati di Piccole Dimensioni

• "Il Programma di Brent Michaels" (Brent Michaels) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif. • "Joey & Nancy's Morning Ride" (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, e Karly Duggan) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn. • "Nancy e Woody's Country Mornings" (Nancy Wilson e Aaron “Woody” Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio • "Scott & Sarah al Mattino" (Scott Wynn e Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio • "Steve & Gina's Morning Drive" (Steve Lundy e Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Mercati di Piccolissime Dimensioni

• "Il Programma di Dan Austin" (Dan Austin) – WQHK, Fort Wayne, Ind. • "Dave & Jenn al Mattino" (Dave Roberts e Jenn Seay) – WTCR, Huntington-Ashland, W. Va. • "Il Programma di Eddie Foxx" (Eddie Foxx e Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C. • "Hilley & Hart al Mattino" (Kevin Hilley e Erin Hart) – KATI, Columbia, Mo. • "Officer Don & DeAnn al Mattino" (“Officer Don” Evans e DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

PREMI CMA BROADCAST 2024 – FINALISTI PER LA STAZIONE RADIOFONICA DELL'ANNO (per dimensione del mercato):

Mercati Principali

• KCYY – San Antonio, Texas • KKBQ – Houston, Texas • KYGO – Denver, Colo. • WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa. • WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Mercati di Medie Dimensioni

• WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla. • WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis. • WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C. • WSIX – Nashville, Tenn. • WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Mercati di Piccole Dimensioni

• KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa • WBEE – Rochester, N.Y. • WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn. • WLFP – Memphis, Tenn. • WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Mercati di Piccolissime Dimensioni

• WCOW – La Crosse, Wis. • WKML – Fayetteville, N.C. • WKXC – Augusta, Ga. • WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala. • WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

La cerimonia dei CMA Awards vedrà diverse categorie, tra cui il tanto atteso premio Artista dell'Anno, con candidati tra cui Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen e Lainey Wilson. La serata di intrattenimento comprenderà anche esibizioni di artisti che sono stati riconosciuti per le loro canzoni e album, come Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs e Cody Johnson.

