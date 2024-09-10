Salta al contenuto
Registrazione Abbonati
SocietàNotizieintrattenimento

Annual Recognition Awards 2024 Nominazioni Dominante di Morgan Wallen, omettendo Beyoncé

L'associazione per la musica country svela i candidati per i 58° CMA Awards il lunedì, con un particolare artista che ottiene il maggior numero di candidature e un'assenza notevole che viene sottolineata.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
5 minuti
Nel 2023, Morgan Wallen resta sotto i riflettori.
Nel 2023, Morgan Wallen resta sotto i riflettori.

Annual Recognition Awards 2024 Nominazioni Dominante di Morgan Wallen, omettendo Beyoncé

Morgan Wallen guida la classifica con sette nomination, seguito da vicino da Cody Johnson e Chris Stapleton con cinque ciascuno, mentre Post Malone e Lainey Wilson hanno ottenuto quattro nomination ciascuno. Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney e Kacey Musgraves hanno ricevuto ciascuno tre nomination. A sorpresa, Beyoncé non figura nella lista, avendo fatto storia quest'anno diventando la prima donna nera a raggiungere la vetta della classifica degli album country con il suo "Act II: Cowboy Carter."

I 58° Annual CMA Awards andranno in onda su ABC il 20 novembre, con la replica il giorno successivo su Hulu. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei nominati:

ARTISTA DELL'ANNO- Luke Combs- Jelly Roll- Chris Stapleton- Morgan Wallen- Lainey Wilson

CANZONE SINGOLA DELL'ANNO- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey (Produttori: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Ingegnere del suono: Raul Lopez)- "Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson (Produttore: Trent Willmon; Ingegnere del suono: Jack Clarke)- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Produttori: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Ingegnere del suono: Ryan Gore)- "Watermelon Moonshine" - Lainey Wilson (Produttore: Jay Joyce; Ingegneri del suono: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)- "White Horse" - Chris Stapleton (Produttori: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Ingegnere del suono: Vance Powell)

ALBUM DELL'ANNO- Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves (Produttori: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Ingegneri del suono: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)- Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs (Produttori: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Ingegnere del suono: Chip Matthews)- Higher - Chris Stapleton (Produttori: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Ingegnere del suono: Vance Powell)- Leather - Cody Johnson (Produttore: Trent Willmon; Ingegnere del suono: Jack Clarke)- Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll (Produttori: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Ingegneri del suono: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)

CANZONE DELL'ANNO- "Burn It Down" - Autori: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose- "Dirt Cheap" - Autore: Josh Phillips- "I Had Some Help" - Autori: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters- "The Painter" - Autori: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins- "White Horse" - Autori: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

MIGLIORE INTERPRETE FEMMINILE- Kelsea Ballerini- Ashley McBryde- Megan Moroney- Kacey Musgraves- Lainey Wilson

MIGLIORE INTERPRETE MASCHILE- Luke Combs- Jelly Roll- Cody Johnson- Chris Stapleton- Morgan Wallen

MIGLIOR GRUPPO VOCALISTICO- Lady A- Little Big Town- Old Dominion- The Red Clay Strays- Zac Brown Band

MIGLIOR DUO VOCALISTICO- Brooks & Dunn- Brothers Osborne- Dan + Shay- Maddie & Tae- The War And Treaty

EVENTO MUSICALE DELL'ANNO- "Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini (con Noah Kahan) (Produttori: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Produttori: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)- "I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) (Produttore: Zach Bryan)- "Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Produttore: Joey Moi)- "you look like you love me" - Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Produttore: Will Bundy)

MIGLIOR MUSICISTA- Tom Bukovac - Chitarra- Jenee Fleenor - Violino- Paul Franklin - Pedal steel guitar- Rob McNelley - Chitarra- Charlie Worsham - Chitarra

MIGLIOR VIDEO MUSICALE- "Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson (Regista: Dustin Haney)- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Regista: Chris Villa)- "I'm Not Pretty" - Megan Moroney (Registi: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)- "The Painter" - Cody Johnson (Regista: Dustin Haney)- "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" - Lainey Wilson (Regista: Patrick Tracy)

MIGLIOR ARTISTA ESORDIENTE- Megan Moroney- Shaboozey- Nate Smith- Mitchell Tenpenny- Zach Top- Bailey Zimmerman

• "American Country Chart Countdown" (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One• "Golden Tunes with Terry Clark" (Terri Clark) – Westwood One• "Chase & Crook Countdown" (Lorianne Crook e Charlie Chase) – Jim Owens Entertainment• "Hot Highway 30 con Buzz Brainard" (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM• "Let's Two-Step con Tracy Lawrence" (Tracy Lawrence e Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

Nazione Daily

• "Il Programma di Bobby Bones" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, Morgan Huelsman, "SZN Raymundo" Ray Slater, "Mike D" Rodriguez, Abby Anderson, "Kick Off Kevin" O’Connell, e Stephen "Scuba Steve" Spradlin) – iHeartMedia • "Michael J Radio Time" (Michael J. Stuehler) - iHeartMedia • "Notti con Elaina" (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media • "Patrick Thomas Late Night on PickleJar" (Patrick Thomas) – PickleJar / Cumulus Media • "Lo Show Notturno di Steve Harmon" (Steve Harmon) – Westwood One / Cumulus Media

Mercati Principali

• "Il Programma di Andie Summers" (Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, e Shannon Boyle) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa. • "Chris Carr & Associates" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, e Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. • "Fritos & Katy al Mattino" (Tucker "Frito" Young e Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas • "Il Mattino con il Branco di Matt" (Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, e "Captain Ron" Koons) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash. • "I Pomeriggi Spassosi di Scott Kay" (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Mercati di Medie Dimensioni

• "Il Mattino con Dale Carter" (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo. • "Il Programma di Heather Froglear" (Heather Froglear) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. • "Jesse & Anna al Mattino" (Jesse Tack e Anna Marie) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio • "Mike & Amanda in onda" (Mike Wheless e Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C. • "In onda con Anthony" (Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

Mercati di Piccole Dimensioni

• "Il Programma di Brent Michaels" (Brent Michaels) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif. • "Joey & Nancy's Morning Ride" (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, e Karly Duggan) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn. • "Nancy e Woody's Country Mornings" (Nancy Wilson e Aaron “Woody” Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio • "Scott & Sarah al Mattino" (Scott Wynn e Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio • "Steve & Gina's Morning Drive" (Steve Lundy e Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Mercati di Piccolissime Dimensioni

• "Il Programma di Dan Austin" (Dan Austin) – WQHK, Fort Wayne, Ind. • "Dave & Jenn al Mattino" (Dave Roberts e Jenn Seay) – WTCR, Huntington-Ashland, W. Va. • "Il Programma di Eddie Foxx" (Eddie Foxx e Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C. • "Hilley & Hart al Mattino" (Kevin Hilley e Erin Hart) – KATI, Columbia, Mo. • "Officer Don & DeAnn al Mattino" (“Officer Don” Evans e DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

PREMI CMA BROADCAST 2024 – FINALISTI PER LA STAZIONE RADIOFONICA DELL'ANNO (per dimensione del mercato):

Mercati Principali

• KCYY – San Antonio, Texas • KKBQ – Houston, Texas • KYGO – Denver, Colo. • WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa. • WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Mercati di Medie Dimensioni

• WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla. • WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis. • WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C. • WSIX – Nashville, Tenn. • WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Mercati di Piccole Dimensioni

• KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa • WBEE – Rochester, N.Y. • WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn. • WLFP – Memphis, Tenn. • WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Mercati di Piccolissime Dimensioni

• WCOW – La Crosse, Wis. • WKML – Fayetteville, N.C. • WKXC – Augusta, Ga. • WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala. • WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

La cerimonia dei CMA Awards vedrà diverse categorie, tra cui il tanto atteso premio Artista dell'Anno, con candidati tra cui Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen e Lainey Wilson. La serata di intrattenimento comprenderà anche esibizioni di artisti che sono stati riconosciuti per le loro canzoni e album, come Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs e Cody Johnson.

Leggi anche:

Commenti

Imparentato

I moderatori dei podcast stanno proteggendo Mockridge.
Società

I moderatori dei podcast stanno proteggendo Mockridge.

I moderatori dei podcast stanno proteggendo Mockridge. Luke Mockridge subisce le conseguenze dei suoi commenti offensivi nei confronti delle competizioni sportive per disabili. I due conduttori del podcast, Shayan Garcia e Nizar Akremi, che hanno scatenato la polemica, ora si ribellano ai loro detrattori, accusandoli di "diffamazione e istigazione&

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Iscritti Pubblico

Più recente

Gli ufficiali delle elezioni di base a Chicago si impegnano nel conteggio delle schede elettorali...
Politica

Il tentativo sotto copertura di scoraggiare Trump e il Comitato Nazionale Repubblicano dall'intimidire gli elettori e i membri dello staff di sondaggio.

Il risveglio di un'iniziativa legale quasi quadriennale, guidata dai votanti neri, per frenare la potenziale intimidazione di votanti e operatori elettorali da parte dell'ex presidente Donald Trump e del Partito Repubblicano, sta progressivamente riguadagnando slancio man mano che si avvicina...

 and  Wendy Allen
Iscritti Pubblico
È opportuno che la Macedonia del Nord torni al nome 'Repubblica della Macedonia'? Il primo ministro...
Politica

Critica della Grecia nei confronti dell'istituzione di controlli alle frontiere da parte della Germania

Critica della Grecia nei confronti dell'istituzione di controlli alle frontiere da parte della Germania Dopo che la Germania ha annunciato misure di confine più severe per contrastare l'immigrazione incontrollata, la Grecia ha espresso le sue preoccupazioni. Il Primo Ministro Kyriakos Mitsotakis ha espresso queste opinioni durante

 and  Viktoria Klein
Iscritti Pubblico
Una società energetica britannica intende investire 450 milioni di euro nel settore energetico...
Politica

Una società energetica britannica investirà 450 milioni di euro nelle infrastrutture tedesche.

Una società energetica britannica investirà 450 milioni di euro nelle infrastrutture tedesche. In mezzo alla disputa sulla rivalità del luogo, la società britannica VPI, finanziata dal più grande dealer di energia del mondo Vitol, è pronta a investire circa mezzo miliardo di euro in progetti di batterie in Germania. Nel

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Iscritti Pubblico