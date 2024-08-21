- Analista immobiliare: Circa 22.000 appartamenti rimangono vacanti a Monaco

A Monaco in fermento, circa 1.000 nuove abitazioni dovrebbero essere costruite ogni mese fino al 2028, secondo l'Istituto Pestel. Attualmente, un'analisi sponsorizzata dall'Associazione Federale del Commercio dei Materiali Edili indica un deficit di circa 10.500 unità abitative nel centro della città, con più di 22.000 appartamenti esistenti vuoti - pari al 2,7% dell'inventario immobiliare complessivo della città.

Despite the vacancies, there's a requirement for a surplus of over 3% to cater to relocations and renovations. Many homeowners shy away from renovation efforts due to financial constraints or uncertainties, such as those surrounding environmental regulations. Controversies over inheritances commonly result in apartments remaining unoccupied as well. In fact, one-third of these vacant units have been empty for a year or more.

Katharina Metzger, president of the Building Materials Trade Association, urges for less stringent building standards. "This administration will continue to overlook social housing," she remarks. "If you guarantee 400,000 new dwellings – inclusive of 100,000 new social housing units – during your election propagation and incorporate it into the coalition agreement, you shouldn't feel the need to revisit the matter just a year before the following federal election."

