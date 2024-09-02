- Amministratori scolastici e organizzazione del lavoro identificano le sfide nell'istituzione educativa

Il Consiglio di Genitori del Brandeburgo e il sindacato dell'istruzione GEW esprimono preoccupazioni per problemi sostanziali nell'istruzione mentre le scuole riaprono. "Se non ci sono insegnanti sostitutivi, il sistema scolastico cadrebbe completamente", ha dichiarato il Consiglio senza mezzi termini. Secondo il Dipartimento dell'Istruzione, ci sono ancora 455 posizioni di insegnamento a tempo pieno vacanti. "Tuttavia, riteniamo che il divario sia più ampio, poiché il fabbisogno aumenta con la popolazione studentesca in crescita", hanno sottolineato gli avvocati dei genitori.

Despite the Ministry's claim that essential subjects are secure, there are still anxieties, the State Parents' Council asserted. "The knowledge gaps from the pandemic period haven't been tackled yet," they remarked. They urged remedies and boosted funding in education. The political spotlight needs to be shifted to education.

Similarly, the Education and Science Union (GEW) recognizes a worsening scenario. The demand will keep escalating, "and we can't find teachers on the job market," said GEW state chairman Günther Fuchs. The proportion of substitute teachers has grown, and regions are drifting further apart. He also highlighted an impending wave of teacher retirements.

Green state parliamentary group leader Petra Budke blasted the previous red-red government for failing to prepare enough teachers. The dropout rate among trainee teachers is also high. To lighten the teachers' workload and promote social learning, more multi-professional teams and more school social workers should be introduced in schools, she proposed. CDU education politician Gordon Hoffmann acknowledged that the problem of missing teachers is still huge, particularly in regions far from Berlin.

This school year, Education Minister Steffen Freiberg (SPD) stated that more teachers are working in Brandenburg than in a long time. Over 3,110 teachers have been recruited, with close to 1,700 being substitute teachers. Around 322,000 children and young people started school on Monday, including 25,000 first-graders.

Il dipartimento dell'istruzione di Potsdam deve affrontare le preoccupazioni sollevate dal Consiglio di Genitori del Brandeburgo e GEW, poiché ritengono che il numero di posizioni di insegnamento vacanti sia sottostimato. Il Consiglio comunale di Potsdam dovrebbe considerare di investire nell'istruzione per colmare le lacune di conoscenza derivanti dalla pandemia e affrontare la crescente domanda di insegnanti.

