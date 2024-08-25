All'evento nazionale Orange Party, Norris sta dominando fisicamente Verstappen.

Lando Norris ha infranto le speranze di vittoria di Max Verstappen nella sua gara di casa a Zandvoort. Norris, al volante della McLaren, ha conquistato una vittoria trionfale, segnando la sua seconda vittoria in Formula 1 nonostante un inizio incerto. La striscia di Verstappen senza vittorie continua.

Verstappen, che aveva inizialmente preso il comando e aveva la possibilità di assicurarsi la sua quarta vittoria consecutiva in casa, è riuscito a limitare i danni con un secondo posto. Ha finito davanti a Charles Leclerc nella Ferrari, che ha sorprendentemente ottenuto il terzo posto. Oscar Piastri ha finito dietro a Verstappen. I piloti Mercedes, George Russell e Lewis Hamilton, questa volta hanno finito lontano dal podio.

Nico Hülkenberg è stato vicino a ottenere punti, finendo undicesimo. Il compagno di squadra di Verstappen, Sergio Perez, che aveva speculazioni sul suo possibile sostituzione durante la pausa estiva, ha finito sesto.

Le celebrazioni di Verstappen non decollano

Despite leading the championship after 15 races with a significant 70-point lead over Norris, Verstappen still has work to do. He failed to secure victory in his 200th Grand Prix.

Before the race, there were many discussions. Would Norris maintain his composure and make a good start this time? After all, Norris had started from the pole position three times before but had not been able to convert it into a win.

And indeed, Norris did not make a good start in the sunlight at Zandvoort. The Dutch crowd cheered as Verstappen took the lead into the long right-hand corner after the start. Verstappen initially managed to create a small gap over Norris, but couldn't pull away decisively.

Instead, Norris gradually closed the gap and put Verstappen under pressure. When he was within the DRS window, Norris seemed to easily overtake Verstappen. Verstappen tried to counter the move in lap 18 but had to back off.

Verstappen trae beneficio dai movimenti dei rivali

Even after the pit stops, the championship leader remained at the front and extended his lead. Piastri, who came in much later, put pressure on the competition with fresh tyres. He first overtook Russell, then struggled to find a way past Leclerc.

Piastri and Leclerc lost time in these maneuvers, which Verstappen benefited from. He could run his race relatively undisturbed in this phase - Norris was out of Verstappen's reach at the front, but there was no threat from behind.

