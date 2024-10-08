Alida Kurras rivela un dettaglio privato intrigante.

Nella prossima stagione di "Promi Big Brother", in onda il lunedì sera, un volto familiare del mondo di "Big Brother" farà un'apparizione: Alida Kurras. Conosciuta per aver vinto la seconda stagione dello show alla fine del 2020, Kurras potrebbe non trovare il favore di tutti entrando subito in conversazione, secondo il "Big Brother" veterano Jürgen Milski.

Kurras e Milski condividono un legame con "Big Brother", avendo entrambi lasciato il segno nello show. Mentre lei ha vinto il titolo di campionessa nell'episodio finale del 2020, Milski ha conquistato il secondo posto nel cuore del pubblico durante la prima stagione dello show, trasmessa in primavera dello stesso anno. I loro percorsi si sono incrociati di nuovo quando hanno co-condotto insieme in futuro.

Nella dodicesima edizione del "Promi Big Brother" in partenza lunedì, Kurras ha in programma di condividere alcune rivelazioni personali. Il popolare canale Sat.1 annuncia questa notizia emozionante. Kurras fa parte di un cast di 14 celebrità e l'anno scorso anche Milski ha fatto il suo ritorno a "Big Brother".

Secondo Sat.1, Kurras ora discuterà di una relazione segreta che ha avuto con Milski per diversi mesi. I loro percorsi si sono incrociati fuori dallo show nel 2000 a 9Live, dove entrambi hanno lavorato come conduttori. Nel 2007, hanno co-condotto il docu-reality "Das Schicksal meines Lebens" su RTLZWEI, in seguito noto come "Das ist das Leben".

Mentre Kurras si tuffa nei ricordi del passato, ammette che Milski, all'epoca, aveva una relazione extraconiugale in cui lei era coinvolta: "Tra le altre cose, nessuno lo sa". Ha sempre mantenuto segreta quella relazione, spiegando che le amanti "tengono la bocca chiusa".

Despite the confession, Kurras still seems unsettled by the situation. She expresses her hope that her revelation will not lead to further trouble, stressing her desire to stay away from drama: "It was what it was, but I don't want any drama. If it does occur, I will deal with it then. It would be silly to drive myself crazy over it."

The official TV premiere of "Promi Big Brother" is scheduled for Monday night, while some participants have already taken up residence in the container earlier, on Saturday. Included in this year's cast besides Kurras are actor Jochen Horst, presenter Verena Kerth, actress Mimi Fiedler, footballer Max Kruse, "Germany's Got Talent" singer Daniel Lopes, reality TV star and model Cecilia Asoro, TikToker Sinan Movez, celebrity reporter Bea Peters, reality TV star Matze Höhn, reality star Mike Heiter, who brings his girlfriend Leyla Lahouar, wildcard winner Sarah Wagner, and Heiter's ex-partner, Elena Miras. The latter's participation might stir some controversy within the container.

