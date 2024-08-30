Al funerale, William e Harry si incontrano senza scambiarsi alcun saluto verbale.

Il principe William e suo fratello Harry hanno apparentemente partecipato al funerale del loro defunto zio Lord Robert Fellowes in modo discreto. I reali stimati erano presenti, ma hanno scelto di mantenere le distanze, senza che nessuno li abbia visti impegnati in conversazioni.

Lord Fellowes, lo zio defunto di Harry e William, è morto alcune settimane fa all'età di 82 anni. Il suo funerale si è tenuto di recente, con il quotidiano britannico "The Sun" che riferisce che Fellowes, sposato con Lady Jane Spencer, sorella di Lady Diana, è stato sepolto a Snettisham, Norfolk lo scorso mercoledì. Un amico di famiglia ha testimoniato la presenza del futuro re e del suo fratello minore al servizio. Un'altra fonte ha avvistato i due principi solo verso la fine della cerimonia: "Erano lì, ma non me ne sono accorto. Sono arrivati piuttosto discretamente". Inizialmente si ipotizzava che Harry, ora residente negli Stati Uniti con sua moglie, la duchessa Meghan, non sarebbe riuscito a partecipare al funerale.

Entrambi i principi hanno impegni a New York a settembre

Despite the reportedly tense relationship between the brothers, they maintained their distance during the solemn occasion, as claimed by local residents. One resident shared with the tabloid: "William and Harry were both present, but we never witnessed them exchanging words, and they remained at a safe distance."

Lord Fellowes' demise was announced by Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, on the social media platform X at the end of July: "My exceptional brother-in-law Robert is no longer with us. He was an epitome of chivalry, a man full of wit, wisdom, and unyielding integrity. I am incredibly honored to have shared the bond of brother-in-law with him," Diana's brother penned down.

The brothers may cross paths once again in New York in September. As per a Duke of Sussex spokesperson, Harry plans to visit New York City during the UN General Assembly's "High-Level" and "Climate Week". Climate Week falls between September 22 and 29, while High-Level Week spans from September 23 to 27. Prince William is also slated to visit New York for an engagement on September 24.

