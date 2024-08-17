Aileen Wu si abitua a lavorare con le creature di Alien: Romulus, caratterizzate dal loro strato di lubrificante.

"Ho mantenuto la calma e non ho lasciato che tutto mi travolgesse troppo," ha dichiarato Wu in una recente chiacchierata con CNN riguardo all'unirsi alla saga "Alien", un noto franchise di fantascienza/horror nella storia di Hollywood. "Si è trattato solo di assorbire quante più informazioni possibili su quanto questo universo sia stato influente per le persone negli ultimi 45 anni."

"Romulus" è stato definito il settimo film principale della saga "Alien", in parte grazie all'orrore spaziale di Ridley Scott del 1979, con Sigourney Weaver. Questo film, insieme al sequel del 1986 di James Cameron, ha gettato le basi per la serie, nota per i suoi extraterrestri alieni viscidi, appiccicosi e altamente pericolosi con sangue acido e nascite tramite facehugger e chestburster.

"Abbiamo avuto fortuna che Fede (Álvarez, regista di 'Romulus') abbia deciso di utilizzare effetti pratici. Non ho visto neanche una sola schermata verde o una pallina da tennis. Erano solo creature e mostri spaventosi, proprio in faccia, ricoperti di lubrificante perché erano tutti così lucenti," ha condiviso Wu. "È Impactante e piuttosto inquietante."

L'uso di effetti pratici da parte della saga è rimasto una costante, una tradizione che risale alla famosa scena della morte di Kane (John Hurt) nel primo film, la prima vittima di un chestburster. Il cast non sapeva che la squadra di Scott aveva utilizzato interiora di animali per creare gli effetti cruenti, il che ha portato a reazioni autentiche e realistiche.

Despite her reluctance to compare herself to Hurt and other previous film cast members ("Sigourney Weaver è una divinità," ha ammesso Wu), her character's encounters with the creatures (as depicted in the "Romulus" final trailer) meant close contact on set.

"I had that thing on my face for days on end," Wu reminisced about facehuggers, one of which is visible tightly hugging her head in the awe-inspiring 'Romulus' poster. "I made peace with them while I had to work with them."

She also confessed that the viral marketing campaigns for the movie, featuring people lying on the floor with facehuggers on at Comic Con and Times Square, made her feel sick and uncomfortable. "I feel sorry for those people because I can relate," she admitted, discussing the difficulty of syncing her breathing with the facehugger's 'bladders' (gross!).

However, Wu's shaved head in the new movie may not necessarily be a tribute to Weaver's similar hairstyle in "Alien 3" as some assume. "I've been rocking a shaved head since 2019," Wu explained, revealing her motivation was to feel closer to a family member in China battling cancer during her time in New York studying acting. "I felt so distant, and I wanted to do something that would make me feel close to them. So when they shaved their head, I shaved mine as well."

Post "Alien: Romulus," is Wu ready for more in the sci-fi/horror genre?

"Perhaps in the future, but I'll need to take a little break first if the universe permits," she chuckled. "But I love it. It's so liberating to act out these intense life-or-death situations. You can't think, it's an intense physical experience."

"Alien: Romulus" is currently playing in theaters.

The universe of "Alien" has provided countless hours of entertaining and thrilling content for fans over the past 45 years. Wu's character in "Alien: Romulus" has had numerous close encounters with the franchise's iconic, intimidating extraterrestrial aliens.

