- A Berlino si contano circa 20.000 residenze secondarie soggette a tassazione.

Lo scorso anno, il governo di Berlino ha incassato circa 15,5 milioni di euro in tasse dalle proprietà di proprietari con seconde case. In totale, sono state registrate 20.529 proprietà di questo tipo, ciascuna contribuendo a questo gettito fiscale. Questi numeri sono stati resi noti in risposta a una richiesta del Partito della Sinistra da parte del Senato della città. In media, ciò equivale a circa 755 euro di tasse annuali per ciascuna seconda casa.

Questi numeri sono in aumento da tempo. Alla fine del 2019, prima della pandemia di Coronavirus, c'erano circa 17.000 proprietà registrate di questo tipo, che generavano un incasso di 10 milioni di euro.

Possibile un aumento delle tasse?

Questa tassa ammonta al 15% della rendita lorda, esclusi i costi di gestione e riscaldamento. Per un appartamento di 60 metri quadrati con una rendita annuale di 7.200 euro, ciò equivale a 1.080 euro di tasse annuali. both the Economy Senator Franziska Giffey (SPD) and the Left Party have recently hinted at the prospect of a rise in this tax.

According to data from the statistical office, there were approximately 120,000 residents with secondary residences registered in Berlin in 2023, compared to 33,000 households without a primary resident. "This suggests that a significant number of secondary residence owners are residing in communal living arrangements (such as shared flats) and do not currently occupy their own apartment in Berlin's competitive housing market," the Senate explained. "Consequently, the impact of secondary residences on the tight Berlin housing market remains relatively sizeable."

Although the Coronavirus pandemic initially led to a decrease in registered secondary residences in 2020, the trend has since reversed. By 2023, the number of such properties had significantly increased, reaching 120,000. Despite this, the potential tax hike on secondary residences proposed by both the SPD and the Left Party could still impact these property owners.

