Weißenberg est grièvement blessé juste avant le début des Jeux Olympiques.

Déception amère pour Sophie Weißenberg aux Jeux Olympiques : La heptathlète se blesse juste avant le début de la compétition et ne peut pas concourir pour les places. Pendant sa préparation pour la première épreuve, les 100m haies, la jeune femme de 26 ans de Leverkusen s'est gravement blessée au tendon d'Achille. En s'échauffant, elle a trébuché sur une haie, a chancelé et est tombée sur la piste, se tordant de douleur et sanglotant. Sa coéquipière Carolin Schäfer, qui devait concourir dans la course suivante, a été l'une des premières à la rejoindre.

Le rêve olympique de Sophie Weißenberg s'est transformé en cauchemar avant même que le heptathlon ne commence. Tous ses efforts d'entraînement ont été vains, sans aucune minute de compétition. Elle s'était déchiré le tendon d'Achille du pied droit et ne pouvait pas concourir pour les médailles. "Il n'y a rien de pire pour une athlète féminine", a déclaré l'expert ARD Frank Busemann. Les secours se sont précipités à ses côtés, et elle a été évacuée du stade en fauteuil roulant, le visage dans les mains, toujours en pleurs.

"We are very, very sad. This is extremely tragic for us because she would have been right up there," said DLV sports director Jörg Bügner. The athlete will return to Germany on Thursday to see a doctor, accompanied by national coach Jörg Roos, so she won't have to go through this "bitter moment alone," Bügner said.

Weißenberg's career has been marked by bitter moments. Despite not meeting the qualification standard, the German Athletics Association took her to the 2019 World Championships, but she had to end her season early due to a persistent inflammation in her heel. Three years later, at the World Championships in Eugene, she had to retire after three invalid attempts in the long jump. A year later, she set a personal best of 6438 points to finish seventh at the European Championships in Budapest, 63 points behind the bronze medal.

At the European Championships in Rome in June, Weißenberg had to withdraw as a precaution to protect her Olympic dream. She also couldn't finish the competition in Götzis last May after a stumble over the hurdles. Germany is now represented by only one athlete in the heptathlon: Carolin Schäfer, the former vice-world champion, who will retire from competition after the Olympics.

