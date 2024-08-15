- Vous n'êtes pas morte depuis longtemps?

Connaissances obscures, Essoufflement dû au pénis d'un Waterbuck, et Soulèvement contre la hiérarchie: Le camp de jungle de RTL est de retour à l'écran. Dans le premier épisode de la nouvelle saison, publié jeudi sur le service de streaming RTL+, c'était comme d'habitude avec des émotions fortes et du bruit. Au centre de l'agitation, des larmes et des cris, il y avait l'ancien acteur de "Köln 50667" David Ortega, qui accusait ses collègues de harcèlement ("Vous êtes un déshonneur!"). Ils ont répliqué avec une sorte de soulèvement citoyen contre le trentenaire barbu.

Mais Revenons en arrière: Cette nouvelle saison n'est pas une édition régulière de l'émission de téléréalité, mais une spéciale. L'occasion est l'anniversaire de l'émission, qui a été diffusée pour la première fois en 2004. Beaucoup de choses sont différentes cette fois-ci. RTL ne diffuse pas le format au début de l'année, mais en été. Le lieu n'est pas l'Australie, mais l'Afrique du Sud. L'émission n'est pas en direct, mais enregistrée à l'avance. Et: tous les participants sont des gens qui sont déjà apparus dans des saisons précédentes. "Légendes", comme les appelle RTL.

Luttant pour la nourriture et la dignité, on trouve des gens comme l'animatrice Giulia Siegel (49 ans), l'acteur Winfried Glatzeder (79 ans), l'ancien footballeur Thorsten Legat (55 ans) et la star de la téléréalité Gigi Birofio (25 ans). Et, bien sûr, David Ortega, qui a quitté sa saison tôt en 2016 et qui a l'air très différent maintenant. Ses cheveux courts ont été remplacés par une crinière floue et une barbe de druide.

Kader Loth est agacée

De même, son comportement dans le camp peu après son installation est remarquable. Par exemple, il s'assied tôt le matin près du feu de camp à côté d'un rouleau de papier toilette, parlant de émissions pour enfants et de léopards. Suddenly, he asks reality veteran Kader Loth (51) if she was born in Germany. She answers sleepily and annoyed: "I don't even know where I am right now!" A prelude to bigger disagreements.

Because inexplicably, Ortega is then appointed the so-called team leader. Not an honorary position, but generally understood to have legislative power, as the team leader organizes the jungle camp.

This power increase, combined with existing skepticism from his colleagues (Gigi: "He's a bit creepy. Not that I'm sleeping and then he comes by at night."), leads to escalation. As often happens, the argument escalates over the topic of veganism. In the first major joint trial, the campers have to swallow all kinds of disgusting stuff again. While Sarah Knappik (37) downs several glasses of purified goat stomach and looks like she's just come from a zombie movie casting, Ortega refuses. Instead, he refers to the ten commandments.

"Honte à vous!"

He then feels that his colleagues do not take his veganism seriously. The man who still calls himself a "great peace politician" yells at his colleagues: "Honte à vous!" The result: A spontaneous meeting takes place, which removes Ortega as team leader. Mola Adebisi (51) is supposed to deliver the message and starts the conversation like a department head who has to fire someone with a background in non-violent communication. To Ortega, he says: "You also need a general update." It fails to calm the dispute.

For those who find all of this already too conflict-ridden, the jungle also offers amusement - especially with Kader Loth. The queen of trash TV ("I am one of the most serious people in Germany.") finds herself in an awkward situation, having to greet Winfried Glatzeder, the former "Belmondo of the East", which she clearly struggles with. "Winfried... Glatzer", she says. "But I thought you were already long dead." She recalls his film success "The Legend of Paul and Paula" as "Paula and Paulina".

Meanwhile, reality star Gigi Birofio fails to smuggle cigarettes into the camp in his pants, near his buttocks. However, he later makes a loud fart in front of host Sonja Zietlow, reminiscent of a scene from his 2023 season. The term "jungle legend" indeed has many shades.

Former footballer Thorsten Legat experiences a dramatic moment during the food test, where he's chewing on small pieces of water buffalo penis. Soon after, he turns red and several campers and host Sonja Zietlow rush to pat him on the back. "I couldn't breathe", Legat explains later, visibly shaken. The disgusting meal had stuck in his throat.

What hasn't been seen yet: Reality candidate Elena Miras (32), who was announced as a participant but hasn't appeared yet. According to RTL.de, she will join the jungle group as a surprise later on. Also, Sonja Zietlow was seen as the sole moderator for most of the show. Co-moderator Jan Köppen had a fever at the time of recording and had to rest.

