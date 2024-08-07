Une voiture de magasin avec des parties brûlées découverte à New York.

Dans la banlieue de New York, Yonkers, les pompiers ont été appelés pour un incendie sous un pont. Après avoir éteint l'incendie, ils ont découvert un corps sans vie dans un chariot de supermarché. La piste a rapidement mené à une maison dans le Bronx.

Il est encore tôt le matin à Yonkers, New York, lorsque les pompiers font une découverte macabre : des restes humains brûlant dans un chariot de supermarché placé sous un pont. Qui a placé les parties du corps là et les a mises le feu reste mystérieux, comme le rapportait NBC New York. Cependant, la piste mène les enquêteurs à une maison dans le Bronx.

Les rapports indiquent que les pompiers ont été alertés d'un incendie sous un pont lundi dernier. Après l'extinction de l'incendie, le corps est devenu visible. La police intervenant a suspecté que le corps avait été mis le feu sur les lieux mais n'y avait pas été tué, alors ils ont confié l'affaire à la police de New York.

La NYPD a rapidement lié la découverte à une maison dans le Bronx. Une vidéo de surveillance les y a menés. La vidéo montre un homme poussant le même chariot de supermarché, plus tard trouvé en feu, sur un tram. La vidéo a été enregistrée dans le 44e Precinct dans le Bronx, selon un officier de haut rang de la NYPD qui a parlé à NBC New York. Il reste mystérieux quels détails spécifiques ont mené les enquêteurs à la maison.

Empêcher l'identification du corps

During a search of the house on Roger Place in the Bronx, police found more body parts in the kitchen, according to the US broadcaster. Two hands were found in a pot, and two feet were in the freezer. A gun and drug paraphernalia were also found in the bedroom.

The murder could have taken place in the house, investigators suspect. They believe the victim was killed there, then placed in the shopping cart for transport by train to Yonkers for logistical reasons.

The condition of the body was notable, with hands, feet, and teeth missing. Authorities suspect that dismembering the body and scattering the remains was intended to slow down the identification process. "If you remove the hands, you can't take fingerprints, and if the teeth are gone, dental identification is also impossible," explained former US law enforcement officer Terence Monahan to the station.

The expert also praised the cooperation between different agencies, noting the impressive number of leads already gathered. However, no suspects have been identified yet, and the investigation continues.

The gruesome discovery under the bridge in Yonkers sparked a criminal investigation, as the body was suspected to have been set on fire and transported there. The investigation led police to a house in the Bronx, where they discovered more body parts and potential evidence of the crime.

The dismemberment of the body and the scattering of remains suggest that the perpetrator aimed to hinder the identification process, as pointed out by former US law enforcement officer Terence Monahan.

Lire aussi: