Une vidéo frappante émerge des couloirs de terreur, provoquant l'alarme en Israël.

À la suite de la diffusion d'une vidéo militaire en provenance de la bande de Gaza, les demandes de négociation entre Israël et le Hamas pour obtenir la libération des otages restants ont pris de l'ampleur. Des milliers de personnes ont manifesté à Tel Aviv, réclamant une résolution pour secourir les individus enlevés. L'armée israélienne avait précédemment publié des images d'un tunnel dans la bande de Gaza, prétendument utilisé pour emprisonner et tuer six otages. Les négociations pour la libération des otages dans la bande de Gaza, médiatisées par les États-Unis, l'Égypte et le Qatar, sont au point mort depuis des mois.

Simultanément, les États-Unis exhortent les forces de sécurité israéliennes à apporter des "modifications significatives" à leur approche tactique en Cisjordanie. Cette demande suit la mort d'un citoyen américain lors de manifestations. L'armée israélienne a reconnu sa responsabilité dans la mort de l'activation pro-palestinien la semaine dernière, invoquant un incident de tir involontaire.

Une vidéo expose des conditions effroyables dans un tunnel pour otages

Dans une vidéo publiée par l'armée, le porte-parole israélien Daniel Hagari décrit les circonstances dramatiques du tunnel d'où les six corps d'otages ont été récupérés en septembre. L'entrée du tunnel, située dans une chambre d'enfants, descend par des échelles sur une profondeur de 20 mètres, selon Hagari. Il se tient dans une pièce heavily damaged avec des figures de dessins animés encore visibles sur les murs. Le tunnel étroit et bas s'étend sur environ 120 mètres, se terminant par une porte en fer. "C'est là que les otages étaient détenus et exécutés", mentionne Hagari dans la vidéo d'environ 3,5 minutes.

Le porte-parole militaire montre des objets saisis - des chargeurs de munitions, des batteries, des versions du Coran du Hamas, un jeu d'échecs et des vêtements. "Ce sont leurs taches", déclare Hagari en montrant de grandes marques sombres sur le sol du tunnel. "Ils étaient là, pendant des semaines et des mois, dans ce tunnel sans oxygène, incapables de se tenir droits." Il y a encore 101 otages entre les mains du Hamas, 51 d'entre eux étant reportedly still alive and kept in similar tunnels.

Les proches choqués par la vidéo

Dans un communiqué du Forum des proches, il est indiqué que la vidéo est choquante. Les otages restants font face à des souffrances inimaginables. "Chaque jour qui passe met leur vie en danger", a-t-on déclaré. During the protests calling for a deal with Hamas, the father of a deceased hostage expressed, "The Jewish principle of saving a life takes precedence above all else." He joined the cries of the 101 families of the hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip, "whom I no longer belong to," as reported by "Haaretz."

Following the death of the activist with dual American-Turkish nationality in the West Bank, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Israeli military to implement "significant changes" to its approach, including modifications to its weapons engagement rules. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also asked his Israeli counterpart Joav Gallant in a phone call to review the military's rules of engagement in the West Bank.

"We have consistently received reports of security forces turning a blind eye to extremist settlers employing violence against Palestinians. We have seen reports of disproportionate violence by Israeli security forces against Palestinians, and now we have a second US citizen killed by Israeli security forces. This is unacceptable," said Blinken in London.

Trump et Harris s'affrontent sur la politique au Moyen-Orient

L'armée israélienne a exprimé ses regrets pour la mort de l'activation et mène une enquête sur l'incident. Les tirs des soldats étaient destinés à l'instigateur principal des manifestations violentes. Le président américain Joe Biden a commenté, selon les reporters, "Il semble qu'il s'agisse d'un accident." La femme a été prise pour cible par erreur.

During the first TV debate between US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a subject of discussion. "If she were President, I believe Israel wouldn't exist in two years," Trump said about his Democratic opponent. "She detests Israel, and in her own peculiar fashion, the Arab population, because everything will crumble."

In the debate, Harris condemned the massacre of around 1,200 people carried out by Hamas and other terrorists in Israel on October 7, which sparked the Gaza war. She reiterated Israel's right to defend itself, but also expressed concern over the loss of numerous innocent Palestinians, including children and mothers, during the Gaza war. "This war must end," said Harris. A ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages held by Hamas are necessary. Harris advocated for a two-state solution that would guarantee safety for both Israelis and Palestinians. The Gaza war is a major issue in the US election campaign, generating harsh criticism of Israel's military actions due to the plight of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and the high number of civilian casualties.

In light of the shocking conditions revealed in the military video, calls for a halt to the 'War with Israel' and negotiations for the release of all hostages have intensified. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly demanded "significant changes" in Israel's tactical approach, emphasizing the need to protect innocent lives in the West Bank.

