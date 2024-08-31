- Une passagère fait du mal à six personnes dans un bus de festival, une des victimes montre des signes d'amélioration.

Après l'incident de Siegen, l'un des victimes gravement blessées n'est plus dans un état critique. Le jeune homme de 23 ans est toujours hospitalisé, comme l'ont annoncé conjointement le Parquet de Siegen et la Police de Dortmund. L'état des deux autres hommes, âgés de 19 et 21 ans, qui ont été gravement blessés lors de l'attaque, reste critique.

Les enquêteurs examinent les détails et le contexte de l'incident. Un bus prévu pour transporter plus de 40 passagers à un festival de la ville le vendredi a été violemment attaqué. Une femme a soudainement utilisé un couteau pour blesser au moins six personnes, dont trois ont été grièvement blessées. L'attaque a eu lieu peu après l'incident, et une suspecte de 32 ans a été arrêtée. Selon "Siegener Zeitung", la femme est connue de la police, est de nationalité allemande et a un passé d'infractions liées à la drogue.

La police a demandé au public de rester calme en raison de fausses accusations. "Nous tenons à clarifier ici : la suspecte de 32 ans est une femme de nationalité allemande et sans antécédents migratoires", a déclaré la police de Rhénanie-du-Nord-Westphalie sur le service internet X le samedi. "Veuillez éviter les spéculations et les attaques dans toutes les directions !"

Le journal a également rapporté que le conducteur du bus a agi rapidement en arrêtant immédiatement le véhicule et en ouvrant les portes. De nombreux passagers, y compris un groupe de filles, ont pu s'échapper du bus dans la forêt voisine. Les conducteurs ont rapidement arrêté pour offrir leur aide.

Le festival de la ville de Siegen continue

"Cet incident nous a tous profondément affectés", a déclaré le maire de Siegen, Steffen Mues. despite the stabbing incident, the city festival will continue as planned on Saturday at 11 am with an ecumenical service on the castle square. The organizers have based their decision on the "police's assessment of the situation", as reported by the city.

According to the police, there is no immediate danger. "We are collecting evidence at the crime scene and questioning witnesses", a spokesperson stated overnight on Saturday. The motives and the exact sequence of events remain unclear. According to DPA information, the suspect's mental health may be an issue. The police initially had "no indications of a political or religious motive".

Two of the six injured individuals were discharged from the hospital overnight. A woman also left the hospital on her own, as confirmed by the police spokesperson. The exact conditions of the injured are not disclosed. They range in age from 16 to 30 and originate from the Siegen-Wittgenstein district.

Approximately 36 passengers were attended to in a hall overnight. Both emergency chaplains, firefighters, and police were present at the scene. The people on the bus during the attack are being interviewed, it was stated. Relatives are also present in the hall. According to the police, there were more than 40 adults in the bus, as well as two or three children who were picked up by their mother.

Hommage à l'attaque de Solingen

Mayor Mues spoke with eyewitnesses at the scene after the incident in Siegen and praised the first responders, emergency services, and emergency chaplains. Laura Kraft, the federal MP for Siegen-Wittgenstein, also wished the injured a "speedy recovery and all the strength to the relatives and affected people" on the X platform. This incident casts a "shadow over the celebrations" in Siegen.

The incident brings back memories of the Solingen attack a week prior. On that Friday evening, a man attacked bystanders at a celebration marking the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen. He then fled amidst the chaos and initial panic. Two men, aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman lost their lives. Eight people were injured, four of them severely. The suspected perpetrator is currently in custody.

