Une femme de Berlin sera la première femme allemande dans l'espace.

Après une conversation sur le cosmos avec un millionnaire de la crypto, la scientifique Rabea Rogge pourrait devenir la première femme allemande à voler dans l'espace prochainement. Actuellement, elle suit une formation d'astronaute aux États-Unis pour étudier la région polaire à bord d'une fusée SpaceX.

Après une formation en expédition dans l'icy Spitzbergen, Rabea Rogge pourrait devenir la première femme allemande à voler dans l'espace prochainement. Elle a rencontré Chun Wang pendant la formation dans le Grand Nord et a discuté avec lui du cosmos, rapporte la jeune femme de 28 ans. Six mois plus tard, Wang, qui a fait fortune avec les cryptomonnaies, lui a écrit pour savoir si elle voulait l'accompagner lors d'une mission de plusieurs jours avec la société américaine SpaceX. "Je n'aurais jamais rêvé de ça !" a-t-elle déclaré.

Rogge est actuellement aux États-Unis, où elle suit un programme de formation pour le vol. La jeune femme de Berlin n'est pas étrangère à la vie à l'étranger. Elle a étudié pour son bachelor et son master à Zurich et a également passé un an à étudier à Stockholm. Si ce n'était pas pour la mission spatiale, elle serait actuellement en train de poursuivre son doctorat en robotique à Trondheim, en Norvège. Mais maintenant, elle en a été libérée.

Formation Identique à Celle des Astronautes

La mission pourrait commencer dès la fin de l'année, donc Rogge n'a pas beaucoup de temps pour se préparer. Elle a déjà passé les examens médicaux, la formation en centrifugeuse et la formation en expédition, selon Rogge. Récemment, la formation technique en Californie a commencé. "C'est là que vous apprenez à piloter la capsule", dit-elle.

Il s'agit du même programme que celui suivi par les astronautes de l'agence spatiale américaine NASA et de l'agence spatiale européenne ESA, qui volent également à bord de la capsule SpaceX "Dragon", explique-t-elle. "Bien sûr, les astronautes d'État ont beaucoup plus d'unités de formation parce qu'ils ne sont pas seulement dans l'espace pendant trois à cinq jours, mais pendant plusieurs mois."

Rogge Observera les Régions Polaires

During the "Fram2" mission, named after a ship of Norwegian polar researchers in the 19th century, the team wants to observe the polar regions, the Arctic and Antarctic. Rogge is the scientist in the four-member team. She is responsible for investigating a mysterious sky glow, among other things. In addition to Chun Wang, the team includes a film maker from Norway, a polar guide from Australia, and Rogge.

The 28-year-old is definitely not afraid of new challenges. During her studies, she joined a team that set out to build a satellite. "We managed to build a prototype within a year, test it on a parabolic flight, and ultimately win an ESA competition," she recalls. That was an incredibly inspiring time.

She then told Wang about her experience with the satellite team during the Spitzbergen expedition. "That's how I started talking to Chun about space projects." Chun Wang, whose Chinese name is Wang Chun, describes himself as a Bitcoin millionaire and a perpetual world traveler. He comes from the Chinese metropolis of Tianjin but took Maltese citizenship last year.

28-Année Veut Représenter l'Allemagne et Berlin

If the mission takes off, Rogge will be the first German woman in space. "That was definitely not the first thing I thought of when I agreed to participate in the mission," she said. But now she will of course do her best to represent Germany and her hometown of Berlin well.

As of now, twelve men from Germany have been to space. The ESA aims to encourage more women to apply to make the team more diverse, German astronaut Alexander Gerst said three years ago. "Whether young or old, man or woman: We simply can't afford to fly one-sided crews," explained Gerst, who has been to space twice.

Even Matthias Maurer, the most recent German in space, encourages girls and boys dreaming of a career in space. Maurer pointed to his US colleague Kayla Barron, who was with him on the International Space Station ISS. "She's a wonderful astronaut, and she does many things better than us guys."

German ESA reserve astronaut Nicola Winter believes not just one, but twelve German women should fly to space - as many as men have so far. She commented on the announcement of the flight on Instagram, saying she's happy for Rogge if it works out. But: It's actually a tourist flight. What's really needed, she says, is medical, biological, and material research with many women in space, "because women tick biologically differently than men."

Winter lists how many women were supposed to be the first German women in space and counts at least seven. It never worked out, though. What if it doesn't work out for Rogge? The 28-year-old won't give up. "I had planned to apply in the next round of ESA selections."

Upon completion of her training, Rogge may embark on her mission with the European Space Agency (ESA), as SpaceX's Dragon capsule also carries ESA astronauts.

Should her mission be successful, Rabea Rogge will become the first German woman to fly to space, representing Germany's and Berlin's dreams of exploration within the European Union's space program.

Lire aussi: