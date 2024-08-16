Une femme de Berlin sera la première allemande dans l'espace.

Après une conversation sur le cosmos avec un millionnaire crypto, la scientifique Rabea Rogge pourrait devenir la première femme allemande à voler dans l'espace prochainement. Actuellement, elle suit une formation d'astronaute aux États-Unis pour étudier la région polaire à bord d'une fusée SpaceX.

Après une formation d'expédition dans l'Arctique glacial de Spitsbergen, Rabea Rogge pourrait devenir la première femme allemande à voler dans l'espace prochainement. En effet, lors de la formation en haute latitude, elle a rencontré Chun Wang et a discuté avec lui du cosmos, rapporte la jeune femme de 28 ans. Six mois plus tard, Wang, qui a fait fortune avec les cryptomonnaies, lui a écrit pour savoir si elle voulait l'accompagner lors d'une mission de plusieurs jours avec la société américaine SpaceX. "Je n'aurais jamais osé rêver de cela !" a-t-elle déclaré.

Rogge est actuellement aux États-Unis, où elle suit un programme de formation pour le vol. La jeune femme de Berlin n'est pas étrangère à la vie à l'étranger. Elle a étudié pour son bachelor et son master à Zurich et a également passé un an à étudier à Stockholm. Si ce n'était pas pour la mission spatiale, elle serait actuellement en train de poursuivre son doctorat en robotique à Trondheim, en Norvège. Elle est actuellement en congé de cette dernière.

Formation similaire à celle des astronautes

La mission pourrait commencer dès la fin de l'année, donc Rogge n'a pas beaucoup de temps pour se préparer. Elle a déjà passé les examens médicaux, la formation en centrifugeuse et la formation d'expédition, comme le rapporte Rogge. Récemment, la formation technique en Californie a commencé. "C'est là que vous apprenez vraiment à piloter la capsule."

Il s'agit du même programme que celui suivi par les astronautes de l'agence spatiale américaine NASA et de l'agence spatiale européenne ESA qui volent également à bord du capsule SpaceX "Dragon", a-t-elle expliqué. "Bien sûr, les astronautes d'État ont beaucoup plus d'unités de formation car ils ne sont pas seulement dans l'espace pendant trois à cinq jours, mais pendant plusieurs mois."

Rogge observe les régions polaires

During the "Fram2" mission, named after a ship of Norwegian polar researchers in the 19th century, the team wants to observe the polar regions, i.e., the Arctic and Antarctic. Rogge is the scientist in the four-member team. She is responsible for investigating a mysterious sky glow, among other things. Besides Chun Wang, a Norwegian filmmaker, an Australian polar guide, and Rogge are also part of the mission.

The 28-year-old is definitely not afraid of new challenges. During her studies, she joined a team that set out to build a satellite. "We managed to build a prototype as a complete newcomer team within a year, test it on a parabolic flight, and ultimately win an ESA competition," Rogge recalled. That was an incredibly inspiring time.

She then told Wang about this experience with the satellite team during the Spitsbergen expedition. "That's how I started talking to Chun about space projects." Chun Wang, who is Wang Chun in Chinese, describes himself as a Bitcoin millionaire and a perpetual world traveler. He comes from the Chinese metropolis of Tianjin but took Maltese citizenship last year.

28-year-old wants to represent Germany and Berlin well

If the mission takes off, Rogge will be the first German woman in space. "That was definitely not the first thing I thought of when I agreed to participate in the mission," she said. But now, of course, she will do her best to represent Germany and her hometown of Berlin well.

So far, twelve men from Germany have been in space. The ESA wants to encourage more women to apply to make the team more diverse, German astronaut Alexander Gerst said three years ago. "Whether young or old, man or woman: We simply cannot afford to fly one-sided crews," explained Gerst, who has been in space twice.

Women from the USA have already been in space. Matthias Maurer, the last German in space, encourages girls and boys dreaming of a career in space. Maurer pointed to his US colleague Kayla Barron, who was with him on board the International Space Station ISS. "She's a wonderful astronaut, and she does many things better than us guys."

German ESA reserve astronaut Nicola Winter is convinced that not just one German woman should fly in space, but twelve - as many as men have so far. She spoke up on Instagram after the flight was announced, saying she's happy for Rogge if it works out. But: It's actually a tourist flight. What's really needed is medical, biological, and material research with many women in space, "because women biologically tick differently than men."

Winter lists how many women were supposed to be the first German women in space and comes up with at least seven. It never worked out. What if it doesn't work out for Rogge either? The 28-year-old doesn't want to give up. "I had planned to apply for the next round of ESA selections."

