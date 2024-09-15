Une collision spectaculaire détermine le podium de Formule 1 à Bakou

Dans un Grand Prix de Formule 1 typique à Bakou, le champion Verstappen s'est retrouvé à la traîne tandis que Norris le dépassait. En tête, Leclerc et Piastri se sont livrés à un combat serré pour la victoire. Cependant, Leclerc a décidé de ralentir, offrant ainsi à Sainz et Perez l'opportunité de glaner des points. Malheureusement, leur compétition s'est achevée sur le avant-dernier tour, lorsqu'ils se sont percutés et sont allés s'écraser dans la barrière.

During this race, it was Piastri in the McLaren who took the victory in Azerbaijan. Leclerc, despite his best efforts in the Ferrari, had to settle for second place. Russell from Mercedes finished third, following a thrilling crash involving Pérez from Red Bull and Sainz from Ferrari near the completion of the race. Although Verstappen was the defending champion, he could only manage to secure the fifth position in the second Red Bull. Despite starting from the 15th position, Norris in the McLaren displayed a powerful performance, moving up to fourth place, narrowing the gap in the championship competition.

