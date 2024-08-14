Un randonneur de 89 ans a disparu dans les montagnes de l'Idaho.

Au lieu de cela, Olbum s'est retrouvé bloqué pendant presque 10 jours dans plus de 4 millions d'acres de la Forêt nationale de Salmon-Challis. C'est chez les endroits les plus rudes du pays en dehors de l'Alaska, selon un coordonnateur local de recherche et de sauvetage.

Certaines des crêtes et des cols qu'Olbum a traversés atteignaient plus de 8 000 pieds alors qu'il parcourait plus de 20 miles en traversant la forêt alpine.

“Les chances que quelqu'un survive cette période de temps dans la zone sauvage sont très peu probables”, a déclaré le coordonnateur de recherche et de sauvetage du comté de Custer, Lincoln Zollinger.

Recherche à cheval, en hélicoptère et par drones

Le 1er août, Olbum est parti du point de départ du sentier de Hunter Creek dans l'est-central de l'Idaho pour une randonnée. Il était censé arriver à son point de sortie dans la zone de McDonald Creek cinq jours plus tard, selon le bureau du shérif du comté de Custer.

Olbum a été signalé comme personne disparue quelques jours plus tard, le 6 août, selon le bureau du shérif.

L'équipe de recherche et de sauvetage du comté de Custer a commencé à le chercher par terre et par air. Les équipes terrestres ont parcouru la forêt à la recherche de traces d'Olbum, en se concentrant sur les sentiers possibles où il pourrait être trouvé.

Le lendemain, la Garde nationale de l'Idaho et un pilote privé ont prêté leurs hélicoptères pour aider les recherches, et le laboratoire national de l'Idaho a envoyé des drones pour parcourir les montagnes boisées à la recherche de signes d'Olbum.

Malgré les efforts déployés, l'équipe de recherche et de sauvetage du comté de Custer “n'a trouvé aucune trace de lui pendant les cinq jours” où elle le cherchait, a déclaré Zollinger.

Les habitants du comté de Custer et des environs ont constitué les équipes de recherche au sol.

Les locaux ont quitté leur travail et leurs engagements pour aider à la recherche d'Olbum, car l'équipe de recherche et de sauvetage du comté de Custer est entièrement composée de bénévoles, selon Zollinger.

“We’re still a really small community,” Zollinger said, adding that he and others have spent their whole lives here. “They say, ‘stay off the mountain,’ well we’re going anyways.”

And it was these community members who finally brought Olbum home.

Les locaux sauvent la journée

“We were getting ready to discontinue our search and turn it back over to the family to let them look for (him),” Zollinger said, adding that the chances of survivability were low after being out there for so long.

Olbum’s daughter, Jennifer Olbum, posted his photo and trail map on Facebook Thursday asking for information and help from hikers familiar with the area.

“For two days search and rescue have been unable to locate him which tells me he is hurt or worse and unable to lay out a tarp for the choppers to see,” she wrote.

Two days later, on the final evening of the search, a group of local rescuers discovered Olbum’s camp, according to the sheriff’s office.

After searching for Olbum in the surrounding areas, local residents on horseback found him safe in the early morning hours of August 11.

According to Zollinger, Olbum was found virtually unscathed and was only mildly dehydrated and sore from the sheer distance he covered on foot.

CNN reached out to Olbum’s family, who confirmed he is doing well, but declined an interview.

La volonté de survivre

That morning, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office praised Olbum, saying his “will to survive has resulted in an unbelievably good ending to this incident” in a post on Facebook.

Olbum had lightly packed for his backpacking trip. Hisonly food for the excursion was beef jerky, salted nuts and iodine tablets to purify water, according to Zollinger. He also packed a one-man tent, a blanket and a pad to sleep on.

He did not have any tracking devices on him and only had a compass and a paper map for navigation.

Zollinger was amazed by Olbum’s will to survive, especially after learning he did sowithout making a fire.The temperatures in the forest fluctuate from the 40s at night to the 90s during the day.

“Just having so few supplies, five days worth of food, stretching it out that far is just amazing, in everybody’s eyes,” Zollinger said. “We dealt a lot with the Air Force rescue, and even they were amazed at the outcome of this.”

Zollinger spoke with Olbum this week a couple of days after he was found safe and asked him about what kept him going.

Olbum said he believed he could survive another three days out in the wild, which Zollinger described as “absolutely phenomenal”.

“The biggest thing I see in him is his mindset,” Zollinger said. “And he said, ‘Well it was mostly my mind to keep going, to keep setting goals and keep moving forward.’”

