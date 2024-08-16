- Un participant curieux au carnaval plaide pour un traitement unique envers le parti AfD

La présidente de BSW, Sahra Wagenknecht, plaide pour une nouvelle approche vis-à-vis de l'AfD. "La stratégie consistant à rejeter instantanément chaque déclaration de l'AfD et à se présenter comme des démocrates vertueux n'a manifestement pas convaincu Höcke et sa clique", a-t-elle déclaré au "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung". "Si l'AfD affirme que le ciel est bleu, BSW ne dira pas qu'il est violet. Tirer des conclusions sur les intentions de coalition de là est simpliste. Nous avons besoin d'une autre tactique, et surtout, nous avons besoin d'une politique saine au niveau fédéral et étatique qui réponde aux désirs des citoyens plutôt que de les laisser insatisfaits", a insisté la fondatrice du parti.

Wagenknecht a réagi aux commentaires du principal candidat de la CDU de Thuringe, Mario Voigt. Il a encouragé Wagenknecht à clarifier sa position après que la principale candidate de BSW en Thuringe pour les élections régionales du 1er septembre, Katja Wolf, n'ait pas écarté la possibilité de soutenir des propositions de l'AfD au parlement lors d'une apparition sur MDR jeudi soir. "Je ne m'attends pas à ce que l'AfD propose massivement une législation raisonnable", a expliqué Wolf jeudi soir, en se basant sur son expérience de vie. "Mais si cela se produit, nous en discuterons, et c'est la force de l'argumentation dans l'arène politique." "L'approche myope que nous avons eue jusqu'à présent est dépassée." Elle a proposé "non pas une approche typique, mais une approche globale" vis-à-vis de l'AfD.

Voigt a par la suite qualifié BSW de partikeeping open the prospect of collaboration with the AfD. During the MDR discussion, it became apparent that BSW could tolerate an AfD minority government, according to Voigt. Voters now understand the situation, Voigt noted. Katja Wolf told the German Press Agency: "That's a completely illogical interpretation."

Despite his criticism, Voigt did not dismiss the possibility of cooperation between the Union and the newly formed BSW party. He stated he would patiently wait for the election results. His aim is to persuade as many voters as possible to vote for his party with dual votes.

The Alliance for Progress and Socialism (BSW) established its Thuringian state association just in March. Nevertheless, the party has seen significant success in eastern German federal states - especially in Thuringia, where a tight race with the CDU for second place is imminent in the state election. If Wolf surpasses Voigt with BSW on election night, she may claim the position of Minister President. None of the parties with potential to enter the state parliament desire a coalition with the AfD, led by Björn Höcke, making his power claim despite the poll leads improbable.

New standards in a coalition

A few days prior, Wolf had already urged a revised approach towards the AfD in an interview with "Welt" and criticized that the firewall had emboldened the AfD. If there are compelling reasons to reject a motion, it should be rejected. "Or you have to stand up and say: It's sensible, we'll vote for it. We need more practicality and less ideology", she noted.

Later, Wolf informed the German Press Agency that it's important to place more emphasis on content rather than "attacking". However, she is also aware of the political game rules. "If you're in a coalition, different standards apply to proposals. That's logical."

In an MDR interview, the politician reaffirmed that the AfD's strength is "a key issue in this country". A coalition with AfD, considered far-right in Thuringia, remains unfeasible for her.

The CDU rejects collaboration with AfD. Nonetheless, in the past, the CDU in Thuringia has accepted AfD votes to support its own bills. Several laws have been enacted with the help of Höcke's faction in the state parliament. Regardless, the CDU has consistently asserted that it would not back AfD proposals or laws.

The following comments by Katja Wolf sparked a response from Mario Voigt, who suggested that BSW might consider supporting AfD proposals in parliament. Wagenknecht then emphasized the need for a fresh approach towards the AfD, stating that deriving coalition intentions from BSW's stance on AfD proposals is simplistic.

Lire aussi: