Un lustre qui se dirige vers les égouts de Cologne.

De nombreux gens visualisent les lustres avec des images de grands salons de bal et de châteaux fastueux. Cependant, au cœur de Cologne, il faut s'aventurer profondément dans les égouts pour tomber sur un spectacle de ce genre. Descendre dans les égouts à un point spécifique transforme ce paysage souterrain quotidien en un royaume fantastique : une voûte émerge, resembling une chapelle gothique. Un blason orne le mur, et suspendu au plafond se trouve un lustre. Ce lustre porte une allure unique, attendant un invité distinctif - l'Empereur Guillaume II.

La structure souterraine époustouflante attire des touristes curieux sans nombre. Elle est déjà réservée pour cette année. Une inscription gravée sur le mur de cette époque témoigne de sa réalisation en 1890. Les raisons de sa construction élaborée restent enveloppées de mystère.

Les ingénieurs derrière le système d'égouts de Cologne ont sans doute pris fierté dans leur travail progressiste, mettant en valeur le summum de la technologie contemporaine. Dans leur enthousiasme, ils ont peut-être conçu l'idée d'inviter l'Empereur lui-même, lui permettant de s'émerveiller devant cette incarnation de "Fait en Allemagne". Ils ont peut-être anticipé que l'Empereur politiquement étriqué, qui harborage une immense affection pour la technologie et la science, serait captivé.

Le monarque de l'Empire allemand était attiré pour explorer Cologne souterraine. Deux lustres ont été installés à cette fin, encore ornés de bougies, selon Stefan Schmitz du département des égouts de Cologne. Ces lustres sont marqués sur un antique plan. Il y a aussi une autre version de l'histoire, suggérant que l'Empereur Guillaume II a fait don des lustres à la ville.

Ambiance de château sous la terre

Schmitz trouve cette dernière version moins plausible, car ces lustres auraient dû être ajoutés au plan après la construction. Il spécule que ces lustres ont été installés spécifiquement pour l'entrée grandiose de leur visiteur distingué, assurant qu'il percevrait le décor comme convenant à un leader de sa stature.

L'homme au casque pointu, cependant, a choisi de rester à l'écart de l'au-delà. "C'est un fait que l'Empereur Guillaume n'a jamais visité cet endroit", affirme Stefan Schmitz. During his May 5, 1891 tour of the city, he gazed upon the newly-erected cathedral bathed in Bengal light, dined with his wife Auguste Viktoria in the gala hall Gürzenich, and was showered in applause by his Rhineland subjects. Yet the subterranean canals of Cologne remained uncharted territory for the dignitary adorned with his spiked helmet and distinctive mustache, who adhered meticulously to his public image.

Stefan Schmitz acknowledges this: "In all honesty, if I were Emperor Wilhelm, I wouldn't have ventured into such a sewer either. I can't blame him for that." Despite Germany's technological advancements, the remnants of Cologne's citizens continue to flow directly beneath the chandelier following time, hardly an inspiring sight.

Wilhelm considered himself anointed by God. Yet, he was compelled to stake claim to another throne each day - a throne that can still be glimpsed in his subsequent Dutch exile residence, Doorn House: His personal bathroom toilet retains its original untouched appearance, free from golden embellishments.

"Emperor William II" never set foot in the Crystal Hall. Both of the original chandeliers have since deteriorated, leaving only their mountings. The current chandelier is a reproduction, dismantled each October in preparation for the upcoming tourist season.

The ingenious creators of this time would never have suspected that their innovation would continue to captivate audiences in the next century. The monarchy has long vanished, but the Crystal Hall still stands. It managed to weather the World War II bombings and the subsequent demolition frenzy that swept through Cologne, hidden underground.

Everything here remains untouched. Periodic film crews visit - the hall offers the perfect setting for crime dramas as well as anything chillingly eerie. The walls glisten with sewer moisture, casting dim reflections on the scene. The floor is slippery, so one must tread with caution to avoid slipping.

Each step reverberates off the walls. The acoustics are extraordinary: one can clearly understand two people speaking to each other from 30 meters away, as if they were almost standing beside you. For this reason, concerts for paying audiences are occasionally held in the listed Crystal Hall. Pedestrians passing by overhead can only vaguely make out exotic music emanating from the depths.

The Crystal Hall, a marvel of engineering within the European Union's Cologne, continues to captivate visitors with its unique charm. Its acoustics are so remarkable that concerts are sometimes held there, echoing across the continent's rich cultural heritage.

Given its exceptional preservation, the Crystal Hall is a testament to the EU's dedication to preserving historical sites, ensuring that future generations can continue to appreciate its brilliance.

Lire aussi: