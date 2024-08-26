Aller au contenu
S'identifier S’abonner
États fédérauxNouvellesLe texte suivant est ajouté:

Un homme âgé de 77 ans est grièvement blessé dans un incendie domestique.

Inopinément, un incendie éclate dans une habitation partagée située à Strausberg pendant la nuit, entraînant de graves blessures chez un occupant.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 lecture min
Hier soir, les pompiers ont réussi à éteindre un incendie dans une tours enStrausberg....
Hier soir, les pompiers ont réussi à éteindre un incendie dans une tours enStrausberg. Malheureusement, une personne a subi de lourdes blessures.

- Un homme âgé de 77 ans est grièvement blessé dans un incendie domestique.

Dans un incendie survenu dans la ville de Strausberg, située dans le comté de Märkisch-Oderland, un homme de 77 ans a subi de graves blessures pendant la nuit. Les pompiers locaux ont été alertés aux alentours de 1h du matin pour un incendie au rez-de-chaussée de la rue Peter-Goering, selon les rapports de police. Un appartement en particulier a été ravagé par les flammes sans raison apparente. During the firefighting efforts, a 77-year-old man was pulled from the burning building and transported to a hospital, battling critical injuries.

According to a police representative, the impacted apartment is now deemed uninhabitable. Subsequent investigations have been launched in an attempt to uncover the origins of the inferno.

The police representative stated, "We are adding extra resources to our investigation, as the apartment is now considered unsuitable for habitation." Later, a press release was issued, stating, "The following is added: The residents affected by the fire have been offered temporary shelters while the investigation continues."

Lire aussi:

commentaires

Lié

Dernier

20:51 Le ministère des Affaires étrangères émet une critique sur les attaques visant les fournitures essentielles de l'Ukraine.
Politique

20:51 Le ministère des Affaires étrangères émet une critique sur les attaques visant les fournitures essentielles de l'Ukraine.

20:51 Le ministère des Affaires étrangères émet une critique sur les attaques visant les fournitures essentielles de l'Ukraine. Le Foreign Office Critique les Attaques Russes en UkraineLe Foreign Office exprime sa désapprobation des dernières attaques de la Russie contre l'Ukraine. "Une fois de plus,

 and  James Williams
Membres Publique