- Un homme âgé de 77 ans est grièvement blessé dans un incendie domestique.

Dans un incendie survenu dans la ville de Strausberg, située dans le comté de Märkisch-Oderland, un homme de 77 ans a subi de graves blessures pendant la nuit. Les pompiers locaux ont été alertés aux alentours de 1h du matin pour un incendie au rez-de-chaussée de la rue Peter-Goering, selon les rapports de police. Un appartement en particulier a été ravagé par les flammes sans raison apparente. During the firefighting efforts, a 77-year-old man was pulled from the burning building and transported to a hospital, battling critical injuries.

According to a police representative, the impacted apartment is now deemed uninhabitable. Subsequent investigations have been launched in an attempt to uncover the origins of the inferno.

The police representative stated, "We are adding extra resources to our investigation, as the apartment is now considered unsuitable for habitation." Later, a press release was issued, stating, "The following is added: The residents affected by the fire have been offered temporary shelters while the investigation continues."

