- Trump prononce un discours derrière une barrière transparente

Candidate à la présidence Donald Trump est de retour, cette fois sous le ciel ouvert, suite à son incident malheureux en juillet. Son premier événement en plein air après l'incident en Caroline du Nord, un État-clé, s'est déroulé avec Trump protégé par une barrière de verre de protection sur le podium. Au cours du week-end, des rapports ont fait état du fait que le Service secret envisage d'utiliser du verre pare-balles lors de futurs événements de ce type.

Le 13 juillet, un agresseur sur un toit voisin en Pennsylvanie a attaqué Trump lors d'un meeting, visant Trump. Le tireur a été neutralisé par les forces de sécurité, laissant un civil mort et deux autres blessés. Trump elle-même a subi une légère blessure à l'oreille droite. L'événement, organisé en plein air à Butler, a marqué le début d'une série de meetings intérieurs de Trump devant de grandes foules.

Complication médicale dans la foule

During the event in Asheboro, a female spectator appeared to struggle against the heat's intensity. Trump interjected mid-speech, "We need a doctor here, please. It's really hot." Greeted by applause, Trump quickly exited the stage and comforted the distressed spectator, embracing her. Coincidentally, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris faced a similar situation at her campaign gathering in Milwaukee, Tuesday evening (local time). Audiences had to endure a medical emergency, prompting Harris to halt her speech and call for emergency medical aid.

Trump is presently visiting the key states in the November 5th election, offering a stark contrast to the Democratic National Convention, where Harris is the focal point. During his speech in Asheboro, Trump jokingly teased about deviating from his advisors' advice to focus on political matters and abstain from personal attacks against political adversaries. "Should I get personal? Or not?" Trump queried, met with a cheering crowd, who responded favorably to personal attacks. "My advisors are now unemployed," Trump quipped.

Trump's rhetoric

Staying consistent with his style, Trump's speech was laced with spiteful remarks. He wasn't just targeting Democratic Vice President Harris but also President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Biden, in turn, was visibly upset by Obama's address at the Democratic National Convention the previous night. "He was quite stern last night. I endeavor to maintain my kindness to people, but it's a challenge to practice when they retaliate," Trump complained. Obama had criticized Trump as a 78-year-old billionaire who never ceased whining about his issues.

Despite the ongoing criticism from the US media about President Trump's rhetoric and tactics, his outdoor rally in Asheboro was met with a cheering crowd who enjoyed his personal attacks. The US media widely reported on Trump's speech, highlighting his jest about deviating from his advisors' advice and his continued sparring with political adversaries, including former President Obama.

