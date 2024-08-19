Trump partage des photos trompeuses générées par l'IA de Taylor Swift et de ses fans, insinuant une approbation injustifiée de la chanteuse.

Trump a publié un communiqué intitulé "J'accepte !" sur sa plateforme Truth Social, accompagné d'une série d'images liées à Swift, certaines semblant être générées par l'IA. L'une de ces images modifiées représente Swift en tant qu'oncle Sam, déclarant : "Taylor souhaite que vous votiez pour Donald Trump". D'autres photos montrent des fans de Swift portant des tee-shirts "Swifties pour Trump".

Un représentant de Swift n'a pas répondu rapidement à la demande de commentaires de CNN à ce sujet.

L'un des posts que Trump a partagés est satirique. Il contient des photos fausses, générées par l'IA, montrant "Swifties pour Trump" en relation avec l'attaque terroriste avortée lors des concerts de Swift à Vienne. La légende dit : "Swifties se tournent vers Trump après que l'État islamique a empêché le concert de Taylor Swift". Le compte X d'origine a confirmé que le post n'était qu'une blague, en écrivant : "LOL @realDonaldTrump a partagé mon post".

Les fans de Swift, surnommés Swifties, sont devenus politiquement actifs pendant ce cycle électoral. Peu après que le président Biden se soit retiré et ait endorsed la vice-présidente Harris, un grand groupe de fans de Swift a formé "Swifties pour Kamala", une organisation indépendante qui encourage les électeurs à soutenir Harris et d'autres candidats démocrates. Ce groupe, qui compte plus de 60 000 abonnés sur X, n'est pas affilié à Swift elle-même.

À l'heure actuelle, un groupe officiel "Swifties pour Trump" n'existe pas, bien que Swift ait une base de fans conservateurs et soutenant Trump qui ont publiquement exprimé leur affection pour l'ancien président sur leurs plateformes de médias sociaux.

En réponse à la demande de CNN, le porte-parole de la campagne de Trump, Steven Cheung, a déclaré : "Swifties pour Trump est un phénomène qui prend de l'ampleur chaque jour !"

En 2020, Swift a endorsed Biden et Harris pour la Maison Blanche.

During an interview with V magazine in October 2020, Swift expressed her feelings about her endorsement, stating, "We urgently need a president who appreciates that people of color deserve safety and representation, that women deserve autonomy over their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves recognition and inclusion."

On the eve of the 2020 vice presidential debate, Swift posted her support for Harris on social media, stating, "I'll be vigorously encouraging you all to watch and support @KamalaHarris by yelling at the TV a lot!"

Although Swift did not publicly endorse Harris in her current presidential campaign, she has sparked speculation among her fans. Following a recent concert on the European leg of her "Eras" tour, some Swifties believed that the singer had left a secret endorsement of Harris by projecting a woman's silhouette that resembled Harris onto the stage. However, CNN debunked this theory, confirming that the silhouette was actually one of Swift's background singers.

Swift, who was previously non-political for the first decade of her career, has become a vocal supporter of Democratic candidates and policies in recent years. She is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and frequently discusses women's rights and reproductive health.

In her 2020 documentary, "Miss Americana," Swift expressed regret for not speaking out about political issues earlier, remarking, "I need to be aligned with history's right side." Swift also showed resilience, stating that she wouldn't care if she faced backlash for opposing Trump.

Swift tweeted about her contempt for Trump in 2020, writing, "Just when you thought it was impossible to stoke even more fires of white supremacy and racism, your entire presidency does it. 'When looting starts, the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."

In response to the controversial AI photos, a spokesperson for "Swifties for Kamala" rebutted, claiming that their group was formed because of their shared values with Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. "We trust that Harris-Walz will advocate for our rights and the

