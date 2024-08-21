- Taylor Swift dit au revoir à l'Europe dans ses déclarations

La star de la pop Taylor Swift (34 ans) dit au revoir à l'Europe, temporairement. La chanteuse américaine célèbre a terminé sa série de concerts au légendaire stade de Wembley à Londres mardi soir, offrant un spectacle époustouflant à environ 90 000 personnes. Swift devrait poursuivre sa tournée aux États-Unis et au Canada cet automne. Sa " Eras " tour, qui a également inclus des arrêts en Allemagne, a présenté des chansons de tout son parcours musical.

Swift a également présenté un clip vidéo pour son titre "I Can't Handle It With a Breaking Heart", offrant un aperçu de sa série de concerts de la soirée.

Swift conquiert le stade de Wembley huit fois

Certains fans espéraient une version révisée de son album "Reputation" de 2017. Il s'agit de l'un de ses rares albums pour lesquels elle n'a pas la propriété complète. Récemment, elle a réenregistré plusieurs de ses albums plus anciens, ajoutant la mention "Version de Taylor". "On l'espère vraiment", a déclaré une jeune femme à Londres.

Swift s'est produite à Londres à deux reprises auparavant, en juin et en août, lors de cette tournée. Elle est apparemment le premier artiste solo à se produire huit fois lors d'une seule tournée au stade de Wembley, selon les registres du stade.

Pas de déclaration sur les spectacles annulés à Vienne

During this concert, Swift welcomed British band Florence and the Machine's singer Florence Welch and musician Jack Antonoff, a collaborator and friend, as surprise guest performers. She also played her song "So Long, London" on the piano for the first time live in front of an audience, stating so herself. Previously, several shows in Vienna had to be cancelled due to a terror alert, which Swift remained silent on.

The cheerful audience numbered in the thousands as they cheered for Swift throughout the three-and-a-half-hour spectacle. Before the concert, "Swifties" were already a sight to behold in the city, donning cowboy hats, sequined attire, or friendship bracelets. When inquired about what sets Swift's concerts apart, a woman explained that it feels as if you're spending time only with Swift, "as if no one else is in the room."

♪ Taylor Swift's emotional rendition of "So Long, London" on the piano, filled with raw emotion, resonated strongly with the audience ♪. After delivering an outstanding performance at Wembley Stadium, ♪ Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, singing along to her hits like "Love Story" and "Shake It Off" ♪.

Lire aussi: