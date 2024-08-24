- Solingen: Les autorités n'excluent pas la possibilité d'activités liées au terrorisme.

À la suite de l'incident de poignardage mortel à Solingen, le parquet n'a pas écarté une éventuelle motivation terroriste. Le coupable reste inconnu, comme l'a annoncé le procureur général, Markus Caspers, lors d'une conférence de presse à Wuppertal. "Aucune motivation définitive n'a été établie pour l'instant, mais compte tenu de l'ensemble de la situation, nous ne pouvons écarter la présomption initiale d'un mobile terroriste."

Actuellement, aucune autre motivation n'est apparente. Si un incident terroriste est établi, l'affaire pourrait être transférée au procureur général fédéral.

Pour l'instant, les autorités spéculent sur un auteur solitaire. Un mineur de 15 ans a été arrêté, mais la police ne le soupçonne pas d'être le coupable. Selon les témoignages des témoins, une personne non identifiée aurait discuté avec le mineur juste avant le crime au sujet d'intentions qui correspondent au crime, a déclaré Caspers. Cependant, il est incertain que cette personne soit l'auteur.

Actuellement, des activités d'enquête sont menées dans tout le Land de Rhénanie-du-Nord-Westphalie et dans tout le pays, a déclaré le chef de la police, Thorsten Fleiß. Il a mentionné des mesures d'enquête approfondies.

During the local gathering on Friday night, three individuals lost their lives - two men aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman. Eight individuals were wounded, four of them severely. The offender seems to have selected the victims at random. He then disappeared in the disorder and initial panic post the crime. The police urged the inhabitants of Solingen to stay vigilant on Saturday.

The investigation into the stabbing incident in Solingen is currently focusing on potential links to Germany due to the unidentified individual's conversation with a minor. If the case progresses and a terrorist incident is confirmed, it could potentially be transferred to the Federal Prosecutor General.

