- Réunion du comité avec M. Faeser sur la question Solingen

En raison de l'incident mortel à Solingen, le Comité de l'Intérieur du Bundestag organise une réunion d'urgence vendredi matin. Selon le secrétariat du comité, toutes les factions partisanes ont donné leur accord à la proposition. La ministre fédérale de l'Intérieur, Nancy Faeser (SPD), a également confirmé sa présence. Des rapports précédents ont été faits par "World".

La réunion d'urgence n'a pas encore été officiellement demandée et approuvée par la présidente du Bundestag, Bärbel Bas (SPD). Compte tenu de l'accord de toutes les factions, cela est considéré comme une simple formalité. Les spécialistes de l'intérieur du parlement devront écourter leurs vacances, la première semaine de séance après les vacances parlementaires d'été commençant seulement le 9 septembre.

During a city festival in Solingen, three individuals were brutally stabbed to death on Friday evening. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamist motive behind the actions of the alleged perpetrator. The CDU/CSU faction had already proposed an emergency meeting of the Interior Committee over the weekend.

