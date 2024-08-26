Rencontre de phénomènes aériens non identifiés signalés dans l'espace aérien polonais par les autorités.

Ce matin, Moscou a lancé une importante offensive aérienne contre l'Ukraine. Simultanément, des installations radar en Pologne ont détecté une entité aérienne non identifiée. Des sources militaires suggèrent qu'il s'agit d'un drone russe Shahed.

Selon les autorités militaires polonaises, il semble y avoir une intrusion d'une entité aérienne inconnue sur le territoire polonais. Maciej Klisz, le chef des forces polonaises, a informé les journalistes de cette potentielle intrusion. Les stations radar ont détecté de manière affirmative l'objet suspect, au moins trois fois, avant qu'il ne disparaisse des écrans radar peu après l'aube.

Il est possible de déterminer que l'objet n'est pas un missile - ni un missile hypersonique, ni un missile balistique, ni un missile guidé, a déclaré Klisz. En milieu d'après-midi, les recherches de l'objet manquant se sont concentrées autour du petit village polonais de Tyszowce, à l'est du pays, à environ 30 kilomètres de la frontière ukrainienne.

La Pologne mobilise des chasseurs

"We were fully prepared to counteract this object," disclosed the army command's spokesperson, Jacek Goryszewski. In his opinion, "there's a significant likelihood that it's a drone akin to the Shahed type" manufactured by Iran, employed by the Russian army. However, he emphasized, "this is yet to be substantiated."

According to reports, the object pierced the Polish border close to the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv at 6:43 AM. Chernihiv is a city frequently under Russian air assaults due to a power plant located there. It's also feasible that the supposed drone departed Polish territory, Goryszewski added.

From the very outset, the news agency PAP reported that, given the proximity of hefty Russian air assaults to the Polish border, the Polish military had deployed interceptors. Reports also indicated that aircraft from allied countries joined the operation.

Russian missiles have previously momentarily penetrated the airspace of EU and NATO member Poland during Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Poland has been a steadfast supporter of Kyiv since the inception of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Polish military's deployment of interceptors is a direct response to the potential infiltration of the suspected Russian Shahed drone. Given the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the involvement of military forces in this situation is of paramount importance.

In light of the previous instances of Russian missiles encroaching upon Poland's airspace during their attacks on Ukraine, the country's military readiness and cooperation with its allies are of significant strategic importance.

