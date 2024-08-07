- Rapport: Le Hamas nomme un nouveau chef de négociation

Hamas, le groupe terroriste islamiste, a reportedly nommé un nouveau chef négociateur pour les pourparlers de cessez-le-feu dans la bande de Gaza suite à l'élimination de son chef extérieur, Ismail Haniyeh. Khalil al-Haya représentera Hamas dans les négociations indirectes, répondant au nouveau chef du groupe, Yahya al-Sinwar, selon le chaîne de télévision saoudienne Al Hadath, citant trois sources palestiniennes, dont un officiel de Hamas. Haniyeh, récemment assassiné à Téhéran, était connu comme le principal diplomate du groupe.

Contrairement à son prédécesseur Haniyeh, qui menait un train de vie luxueux au Qatar en tant que chef de la branche politique, Sinwar est en cavale depuis qu'il a ordonné la massacre de Hamas dans la zone frontalière israélienne le 7 octobre dernier. On pense qu'il se trouve quelque part dans le réseau de tunnels étendu sous la bande côtière bloquée. Alors que la direction de Hamas était Previously divided between a chief for the Gaza Strip and one outside the coastal area, power is now concentrated in Sinwar's hands.

Il reste à voir comment cela affectera les efforts pour parvenir à un cessez-le-feu dans le conflit de Gaza. Even before Haniyeh's killing, Sinwar was considered the "final authority" on Hamas' positions in indirect negotiations with Israel, with Qatar, Egypt, and the US acting as mediators. In talks over the exchange of more than a hundred Hamas-held hostages for Palestinian prisoners, Sinwar showed no signs of compromise. So far, he has categorically rejected compromises with Israel.

