- Ralf Schumacher conduit une première interview avec son compagnon Étienne

Depuis que Ralf Schumacher a annoncé son orientation sexuelle mi-juillet 2024, il n'a pas manqué de nouvelles sur lui, son ex-femme Cora Schumacher et son actuel compagnon Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne. Lors d'une discussion avec Frauke Ludowig sur RTL, le ancien pilote de course de 49 ans a déclaré : "Je n'ai jamais été aussi heureux !" Schumacher et Bousquet-Cassagne sont ensemble depuis deux ans maintenant. Ils trouvent un terrain d'entente grâce à des convictions partagées, se détendent avec un verre de vin le soir et font même du sport ensemble. Selon Schumacher, "Nous sommes très similaires, plutôt traditionnels, assez réservés, plutôt agréables. Nous avons des intérêts similaires."

Ralf Schumacher, une figure familière sous les projecteurs – Étienne, pas vraiment

Quand Schumacher a partagé une photo indiquant sa coming out sur son profil Instagram, le couple est resté plutôt discret sur leur relation par la suite. Schumacher est habitué à la surveillance publique et parfois à la critique sévère. Cependant, le feu des projecteurs est un territoire étranger pour son partenaire. "Nous avons décidé de faire cette interview ensemble", explique Bousquet-Cassagne. Despite the media attention, the couple has shared little about their personal lives and hardly opened up to other German media outlets. The couple have been the subject of much talk and written material, but Bousquet-Cassagne admits, "It wasn't easy for me as I'm not well-known, I'm not a racing driver, actor, or singer. I wasn't prepared for this."

Going public with the relationship was Schumacher's call, as his partner elaborates: "The announcement was his decision. I, of course, stand by Ralf, but it was a surprise and I was a bit apprehensive. It's also scary. But now, a few weeks have passed, and I feel a bit more comfortable, and perhaps this is the perfect time for this interview."

The full interview with Ralf Schumacher and Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne will air this Sunday from 5:45 PM on "Exclusiv Weekend" on RTL. Disclosure: Der Spiegel is part of RTL Germany

