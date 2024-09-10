- Qui est celui qui parle maintenant?

Christian Lindner's moment de vérité, sa chance de briller. Le problème, c'est ce qu'il va en faire.

À midi, le ministre fédéral des Finances présentera officiellement le projet de budget 2025 au Bundestag. Cette stratégie fiscale, sur laquelle les chefs de la coalition du feuillage ont pu s'entendre après de nombreuses négociations, a failli diviser le gouvernement. Celle qui présente encore un déficit de 12 milliards d'euros.

Maintenant, c'est au parlement de transformer les chiffres en loi. Cela s'annonce comme une lourde tâche politique. La difficulté, et parfois la saleté, du travail peut être mesurée à l'aune de la performance de Lindner - les politiques du feuillage sont méfiants envers lui et attribuent tout à la FDP et à son président en ces jours.

Christian Lindner dans une situation délicate

Lindner présentera-t-il le budget en tant que ministre des Finances ? Ou, en tant que président de la FDP, tentera-t-il de ranimer son parti moribond avec quelques déclarations audacieuses ? La peur d'une provocation qui entraînerait inévitablement de nouvelles fissures dans la coalition du feuillage est grande.

Lindner est sous la loupe du parlement le mardi matin, tous les regards sont braqués sur lui. L'introduction du projet de loi de budget est traditionnellement le premier point à l'ordre du jour après les vacances d'été. C'est, en essence, le lancement officiel des négociations budgétaires multipartites, au cours desquelles les partis du feuillage vacillant chercheront des domaines de profilage, les conflits compris.

"Here, three parties with different ideologies converge," says Dennis Rohde, the SPD parliamentary group's budget spokesman, to stern. "Our duty, however, is to provide solutions, not complaints about problems." In other words: It won't be easy.

Especially since the pressure on Christian Lindner is mounting within his own ranks. After the election losses in the east - expelled from the state parliament in Thuringia, failed to make it into Saxony's parliament - the frustration among some liberals is palpable. A grassroots initiative demands an exit from the traffic light coalition, an end to the "castle course" - or Lindner's resignation as party chairman.

Leading FDP politicians are not willing to make the ultimatum their own, they firmly reject an early end to the traffic light. But the incident underscores: There's unrest among the liberals. At the beginning of the year, a survey of FDP members only barely favored remaining in the traffic light. And now? The debt brake will be observed, but the poll numbers are still in the gutter.

Lindner est dans une impasse. Il doit satisfaire ses partisans sans saboter les négociations budgétaires au point que cela entraîne un effondrement précoce de la coalition. Les retombées politiques seraient importantes, peut-être désastreuses pour la FDP : selon les sondages actuels, les libéraux ne réussiraient même pas à obtenir un siège au Bundestag en cas de nouvelles élections.

Alors, la question est : est-ce que ça peut marcher ?

SPD budget holder Rohde aims to reduce budget deficit to single-digit billions

The budget is to be passed in November. The Greens are already announcing "significant improvements" to the government draft, the SPD also sees a need for change. "One project for sure is the GMA, which needs to be lowered to a single-digit billion amount," says budget politician Rohde. Translation: the 12 billion euro deficit.

This size is currently estimated for the so-called global overspending (GMA). The amount must be saved in 2025. However, the method of doing so is still unclear. In principle, this deficit is filled during the fiscal year with the money that remains unused. The GMA is thus a hopeful figure.

"The goal is to hit a two percent budget volume at the GMA, which amounts to 9.6 billion euros," says Rohde. He believes this is a realistic sum that wouldn't otherwise be spent. "For implementation, we expect constructive proposals from the federal government as well."

Christian Lindner, who also aims to reduce the budget deficit to 9.6 billion euros, has already offered his help. When asked about potential savings, he said on "Report from Berlin": "I'm always open to making further suggestions." However, the SPD and Greens are likely to have different ideas than the finance minister, as they would prefer to reform the existing debt rules.

The future of the coalition hinges on the budget experts of the factions. Rohde, an SPD member, is hopeful that a solid, constitutionally compliant budget will be achieved in the end. "The negotiations will not be public, but quiet and orderly with the coalition partners." This can also be seen as a subtle message to the traffic light leaders, who have often aired their differences in the media.

From midday, it will be seen if everyone adheres to this plan.

