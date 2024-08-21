- Quatre débris chargés de cadavres récupérés d'un bateau submergé

Après environ deux jours et demi depuis que le yacht "Bayesian" a coulé au large des côtes siciliennes, les plongeurs de sauvetage ont récupéré quatre corps à l'intérieur du navire immergé. Les corps ont été trouvés à une profondeur d'environ 50 mètres mercredi.

Selon les rapports, parmi les victimes figure Mike Lynch (59 ans), un milliardaire britannique connu, qui avait prévu une croisière célébratoire en Méditerranée après un acquittement potentiel devant la justice. Sa fille de 18 ans, Hannah, était également parmi les victimes.

Les chances de trouver des survivants sont maintenant quasi inexistantes. Mercredi soir, des soupçons ont été éveillés concernant deux autres corps toujours à bord du navire. Cinq décès ont été confirmés pour l'instant.

Les circonstances de cette tragédie, qui s'est produite à seulement la moitié d'une mille marine (environ 900 mètres) du rivage lundi, restent floues. Le capitaine blessé du "Bayesian" a été interrogé par la police pendant des heures. Il a déclaré, selon "La Repubblica", "On ne l'a pas vu venir". Cependant, ces déclarations ont été accueillies avec scepticisme.

Un total de 22 personnes se trouvaient à bord du navire. La femme de l'entrepreneur tech riche est rapportée parmi les rescapés.

Les plongeurs continuent de chercher les victimes.

Le navire coulé est apparemment incliné sur le fond marin, rendant le processus de récupération encore plus difficile. Mardi, les plongeurs de sauvetage ont réussi à inspecter certaines zones sous le pont avant d'atteindre les cabines des passagers sur le pont inférieur. Un robot de plongée a également été utilisé.

