Quand un employeur peut-il rechercher des candidats sur Google?

Que sait déjà l'employeur à mon sujet avant que je ne sois invité à un entretien? Une recherche en ligne peut révéler beaucoup de choses. Mais est-ce autorisé?

Quelles informations sur moi peuvent être trouvées sur Internet? En tant que candidat à un emploi, il est judicieux de vérifier l'impression laissée par les premiers résultats d'une recherche en ligne. Mais les employeurs ont-ils le droit de rechercher des candidats en ligne?

Ce n'est pas si simple, car l'Allemagne a des réglementations strictes en matière de protection des données. Les employeurs peuvent généralement collecter des informations qui sont objectivement nécessaires pour décider ou non d'un contrat de travail. Cependant, ils ne peuvent généralement pas découvrir quoi que ce soit par le biais d'une recherche en ligne qui tombe sous ces critères objectifs, tels que l'aptitude professionnelle.

Tribunal du travail: L'employeur doit informer sur la recherche Google

Mais s'il y a une raison spécifique pour une recherche pendant le processus de sélection, la collecte d'informations via une recherche en ligne peut être permise. Dans ce cas, cependant, les employeurs ont l'obligation d'informer la personne de ce traitement de données. Cela est démontré par une décision de la Cour du travail de Düsseldorf (Az.: 12 Sa 1007/23), à laquelle se réfère le Bund-Verlag.

Dans cette affaire, un homme qui avait postulé pour un poste et qui avait finalement été rejeté a porté plainte. During the selection process, an employee of the employer noted that the applicant's name seemed familiar. A Google search revealed that he had been convicted in the first instance, not yet legally binding, for attempted fraud in several cases, to a suspended sentence. The applicant was mainly accused of fabricating job applications to demand compensation from potential employers for discrimination.

Indemnisation pour absence d'information

Le candidat rejeté n'a pas été informé de la recherche Google auparavant. Il n'a découvert cela que plus tard en accédant aux dossiers. Il a considéré cela comme illégal et a réclamé une indemnisation.

La LAG Düsseldorf a considéré que le traitement des données de la recherche Google était légal. According to the court, the Google search was necessary in this case to determine whether the claimant was suitable for the position.

However, the employer would have been obliged under the General Data Protection Regulation to inform the claimant about the processing of the data. Since this did not happen, the employer must pay the claimant compensation of 1,000 euros. The LAG justifies this with the fact that the claimant became merely an object of data processing and suffered a significant loss of control with negative consequences for the selection decision.

Recherche en ligne vs. réseaux sociaux

As the Bund-Verlag explains, a Google search usually involves publicly accessible data. The legal situation looks very different, however, if employers are interested in profiles in social networks - especially if data is only available after registration and it concerns leisure-oriented networks. According to the prevailing view, it is impermissible for employers to query such information for a job application process.

In the context of job applications, employers may collect necessary information for employment decisions, but web searches often don't provide such objective data. The Labour Court of Düsseldorf ruled that if an employer conducts a web search during the selection process and finds potentially relevant information, they must inform the candidate about this data processing.

Despite the general rule that employers should not query social network profiles during a job application process, the legal situation can differ if the data is publicly accessible or requires registration. This requires further examination and may depend on the specific circumstances.

