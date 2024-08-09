Puigdemont s'est enfui en Belgique une nouvelle fois.

Après des années d'exil, le leader séparatiste en fuite Puigdemont apparaît en Espagne et prononce un discours bref. Il disparaît à nouveau peu après. Selon un collègue de parti, il est retourné à l'étranger. Un ami de Puigdemont s'exprime également.

Le leader séparatiste catalan Carles Puigdemont, contre lequel un mandat d'arrêt est lancé, a déjà quitté à nouveau pour la Belgique après sa visite surprise à Barcelone jeudi, selon le secrétaire général de son parti, Junts. Son intention est de continuer à travailler depuis Waterloo, a déclaré le secrétaire général Jordi Turull sur la radio catalane RAC1. Puigdemont se trouvait à Barcelone depuis mardi soir.

La police catalane tiendra une conférence de presse pour commenter la tentative d'arrestation manquée de Puigdemont. Plus tôt, l'avocat de Puigdemont, Gonzalo Boye, avait souligné que son client se trouve à nouveau en dehors de l'Espagne. Puigdemont avait principalement vécu en Belgique depuis sa fuite à l'étranger le 30 octobre 2017, à la suite de la tentative avortée de sécession de la Catalogne vis-à-vis de l'Espagne. Il avait également séjourné brièvement Recently in southern France.

While the Spanish police continued to search for Puigdemont, the Catalan singer-songwriter and head of the separatist civil movement ANC, Lluís Llach, wrote on the platform X that Puigdemont had asked him to say that he is "healthy, safe, and above all, free." Boye had commented rather casually the previous evening on the excitement. He described his client's return to Barcelona after almost seven years in exile, his brief fiery speech to thousands of supporters, and his subsequent disappearance under the eyes of the press and police as a normal workday.

"He has done his political work and gone home after work, like everyone else," he told journalists. In any case, Puigdemont "will never surrender." Although there is now an amnesty for separatists, there is still an arrest warrant against Puigdemont, whom investigating judge Pablo Llarena accuses of personally enriching himself in 2017. This offense is not covered by the amnesty. Llarena is now demanding an explanation from the police and the government in Barcelona on how Puigdemont managed to escape.

