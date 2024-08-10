- Première victoire de Klose après une forte pause contre Schalke

Miroslav Klose a mené son équipe victorieuse devant la tribune des supporters et a savouré les acclamations tonitruantes après le comeback spectaculaire contre le FC Schalke 04, à une petite distance derrière le panneau publicitaire. Une semaine après la défaite frustrante 2:3 à Karlsruhe, Klose a célébré sa première victoire en tant qu'entraîneur en 2ème Bundesliga avec la victoire difficile 3:1 (0:1). "Il y avait beaucoup de bonnes choses en deuxième mi-temps", a déclaré Klose.

Le vainqueur de la Coupe du Monde 2014 a également bénéficié d'un avantage numérique temporaire grâce au carton rouge contestable de Ron Schallenberg de Schalke en temps additionnel de la première mi-temps. "C'est une mauvaise décision", a protesté le directeur sportif de Schalke, Marc Wilmots, étant donné que Schallenberg était le joueur fautif dans la scène clé : "Nous avons perdu trois points à cause de ça".

During the numerical advantage phase, Klose's team turned the game around with goals from Lukas Schleimer (47th minute) and Caspar Jander (56th). Afterwards, goal scorer Jander (66th) also saw a red card. But Klose's 19-year-old substitute Rafael Lubach scored the 3:1 (77th) in front of 50,000 spectators. "C'est plus facile à dix", a déclaré Klose.

However, the 46-year-old's halftime speech also had an effect. "We made it too easy for the opponent in the first half. I became a bit louder at halftime," Klose explained. The substitutions also had an impact, not just in the form of goal scorer Lubach: "We were more aggressive in the second half. It needed that push."

Before the break, Schalke had clearly dominated but their superiority only resulted in a goal from defender Ibrahima Cissé (45th). As usual, the fans of both clubs celebrated their fan friendship loudly and peacefully in the sold-out Max-Morlock-Stadion. In the game, Klose, the players, and the audience experienced a rollercoaster ride.

Schalke didn't win the first half high enough, so Klose and his players celebrated their fantastic comeback. "That's indescribable. If you see what happened here in the last five minutes and after the game, that's simply amazing", said outstanding goal scorer and assist provider Schleimer.

