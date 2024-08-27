- Première rencontre des ABC Rifles en Rhénanie-Palatinat

Enthousiastes bambins, fournitures scolaires colorées comme sacs et besaces : Pour les nouveaux élèves entamant leur parcours éducatif, la première journée dans leurs classes respectives marque le début officiel de l'année scolaire. Près de 41 250 jeunes garçons et filles entament leur scolarité en Rhénanie-Palatinat, soit une augmentation de plus de 260 élèves par rapport à l'année précédente, et ce chiffre représente le plus élevé des 20 dernières années dans la région.

During the 2024/25 academic year, the primary schools will hold the top spot in Rhineland-Palatinate's educational strategy. The fundamental skills of children, evident in their reading, writing, and mathematical abilities, will be strengthened. This will be achieved through extended teaching hours, as well as established programs and assessments.

Although the focus on primary education is heightened during the upcoming academic year, it's essential to remember that other subjects and extracurricular activities also play a significant role in a child's holistic development. Introducing new initiatives in mathematics, for example, can enhance a student's problem-solving skills beyond just numeracy.

