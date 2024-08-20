- poursuite de la loi: Arrêt annulé par OLG Hamm

Après une poursuite nocturne de 20 minutes impliquant la police dans le district de Lippe en mai 2021, la Cour d'appel de Hamm (OLG) a annulé un jugement précédent du tribunal régional de Detmold concernant le conducteur. Un nouveau groupe de juges doit maintenant réévaluer la peine et la probation dans cette affaire.

L'individu, maintenant âgé de 35 ans, conduisait un fourgon sous l'influence de l'alcool et de drogues près de la forêt de Teutoburg pendant le confinement lié à la COVID-19. Une unité de police a tenté de l'arrêter en raison du confinement nocturne imposé, mais il a réussi à leur échapper, entraînant une course-poursuite à grande vitesse de plusieurs minutes, traversant diverses routes, villes verrouillées et même des voies pour vélos et piétons. Il a réussi à contourner deux barrages de police et a heurté un cerf. Deux véhicules de police ont été endommagés.

Peine de prison de deux ans et huit mois

Initialement, le tribunal de district de Lemgo a condamné le defendant qui a reconnu les faits à une peine de prison de deux ans et huit mois, ainsi qu'à d'autres chefs d'accusation, pour tentative de coups et blessures graves, délit de fuite et tentative de résistance à une force publique. Le conducteur a fait appel de cette décision devant le tribunal régional, qui a ensuite réduit la peine à une probation d'un an et six mois. Le parquet de Detmold a alors fait appel à l'OLG.

During the appeals hearing, which the driver chose to skip, the OLG in Hamm pointed out that the Regional Court had mistakenly overlooked confirmed assaults on law enforcement and resistance. The court characterized the chase as a reckless, 20-minute-long escapade, which the Regional Court had not adequately taken into account. The Regional Court is now required to reexamine the penalty and probation, although it cannot surpass the initial two-year, eight-month sentence.

Though probation remains an option, the OLG stated that the Regional Court erred in this decision, considering that the defendant had committed additional offenses. Probation might also be inappropriate if it appears nonsensical to the general public, a situation that might apply in this instance given the defendant's behavior and reckless driving, coupled with resistance against police officers.

