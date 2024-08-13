- Pourquoi les marines sont si mauvaises?

Pourquoi les systèmes de navigation automobile sont-ils si incroyablement mauvais ? "Les systèmes de navigation/GPS sont-ils universellement mauvais ?" "Pourquoi le système de navigation nous égarer ?" De nombreux forums internet allemands sont remplis de conducteurs qui expriment leur frustration envers leurs dispositifs de navigation. Le consensus est que ceux qui se fient aux systèmes de navigation intégrés se retrouvent dans des embouteillages et perdus.

La colère exprimée en ligne est reflétée sur les routes : selon une enquête représentative d'AutoScout24 en 2021, seulement 6 % des conducteurs allemands utilisent leur système de navigation en continu. Sept pour cent sont toujours hors ligne et gardent leur dispositif de navigation éteint.

Pourquoi les systèmes de navigation sont-ils si mauvais ?

Les dispositifs de navigation étaient autrefois high-tech

Pour comprendre pourquoi nous utilisons désormais Google Maps plutôt que des systèmes de navigation intégrés coûteux, il faut connaître l'histoire de ces dispositifs. En fait, les modernes systèmes de navigation satellite ont leurs racines dans l'armée.

During World War II, researchers began developing a radio wave-based navigation system called "Long Range Navigation" (LORAN). This system was further refined in the 1950s and 1960s.

The development of navigation devices for the general public began with the introduction of the Global Positioning System (GPS). The U.S. Department of Defense launched the first satellite fleet in 1978, which still forms the basis of GPS today. Originally developed for military purposes, GPS was made available for civilian use in the 1980s.

Sous-titre

However, it wasn't until the late 1990s and early 2000s that consumer-oriented GPS navigation devices became commercially available. A significant breakthrough was the year 2000, when the U.S. military turned off the artificial degradation of the GPS signal ("Selective Availability"), greatly improving the accuracy of GPS.

One of the first manufacturers of GPS navigation systems was the Dutch company TomTom, which introduced its first portable all-in-one GPS device, the TomTom Go, in 2004. Other companies like Garmin and Magellan followed. For nearly a decade, they were a constant companion for many drivers - until the rise of the smartphone at the end of the 2000s.

Today, apps like Google Maps have banished clunky GPS devices from cars. The detailed turn-by-turn navigation on our phones has made specialized GPS navigation devices largely unnecessary for everyday use.

