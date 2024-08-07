- Politicien du SPD: Les cliniques restent un problème après les élections législatives

La situation des hôpitaux en Thuringe reste un défi pour la politique de l'État, selon la politicienne de la santé du SPD Cornelia Klisch, suite aux élections de l'État. Il est crucial d'aborder les défis auxquels sont confrontés les hôpitaux à la lumière de la réforme des cliniques prévue par le gouvernement fédéral, a expliqué la présidente du comité social de l'État après une réunion spéciale du comité social et économique. L'État doit apprendre de la situation de l'Hôpital universitaire de Jena. Pour l'hôpital universitaire unique de Thuringe, l'État a mis en place un ensemble d'aides suite à un appel au secours en milieu de juillet en raison d'une sous-financement imminente.

En raison de l'appel au secours, l'opposition CDU a demandé une réunion spéciale du comité. During the meeting, the CDU demanded a public hearing with representatives from the University Hospital Jena and the state hospital association in the state parliament, said Klisch to dpa. However, this will not be set before the state election, but is planned for September 18.

The aid package for the university hospital includes the assumption of credit obligations by the state, a higher investment subsidy, and the assumption of the remaining costs for a research new building. Furthermore, the hospital receives the green light for the assumption of a loan to cover ongoing costs. For this, 20 million euros are provided this year and 24 million euros from the next year. The responsible ministry of science had emphasized that the new state parliament must still approve the aid from 2025.

Representatives of Red-Red-Green emphasized after the committee meeting that the state government had reacted promptly to the financial needs of the university hospital. Its problems were not caused by the state government, but were a consequence of federal regulations. The CDU had made the situation of the hospitals a campaign theme after the distress call of the university hospital. In Thuringia, a new state parliament will be elected on September 1.

