Paris dans la gloire olympique: le secteur du tourisme satisfait des Jeux d'été

Les Jeux Olympiques d'été se sont conclus dimanche soir avec une cérémonie de clôture colorée. Les premiers chiffres du tourisme pour la région de la capitale, couvrant la période du 23 juillet au 11 août, indiquent que les 11,2 millions de spectateurs ont roughly atteint les 11,3 millions attendus et étaient au niveau des visiteurs de la même période de l'année dernière.

Paris, déjà une "capitale très touristique", a dû relever le défi de mettre en valeur des aspects supplémentaires lors des Jeux Olympiques, a déclaré Corinne Menegaux, directrice générale de l'office de tourisme. Elle a mis en avant des thèmes tels que la durabilité, la mobilité et la qualité de l'eau dans la capitale. "Les Jeux ont été une excellente occasion de mettre en valeur tout cela", a-t-elle déclaré.

Maintenant, l'industrie espère une bonne saison des Jeux Paralympiques et des effets positifs pour le reste de l'année et les deux à trois prochaines années, a souligné Menegaux. Environ quatre millions de spectateurs sont attendus pour les Jeux Paralympiques, principalement de France.

During the Olympics, 85% of spectators were from France, with 45% from the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris. Of the 15% international visitors, the most came from the US, Germany, and the UK, with more present in Paris than in the same period last year.

After a slow start in July, hotels in central Paris enjoyed an 84% occupancy rate during the games, ten percentage points higher than the previous year. High-end hotels and accommodations particularly benefited. Other host cities like Lille, Marseille, and Châteauroux also saw increases in overnight stays by both domestic and international guests.

Market research firm MKG estimated that French hotel operators made a profit of 357 million euros, which should offset the gloomy period before the games. According to MKG, room prices were sometimes more than double what they were before.

The excitement around the games also boosted the earnings of short-term rental operators like Airbnb and Abritel. According to AirDNA, a company specializing in such rentals, occupancy in Paris during the games was 62%, higher than the previous year.

However, not all businesses benefited. Restaurants and shops away from the venues and fan zones, museums, and usually popular destinations like Disneyland Paris saw a decrease in visitors. Menegaux from the Paris tourism office noted that this was not "normal tourist behavior" for those in Paris for the games.

Despite this, Menegaux looks optimistically to the future. She expects the next tourists to be drawn to Paris by the atmosphere and the successful organization of the games.

Shine once again, Paris, as the Paralympic Games are set to highlight the city's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. The city's hotels and accommodations, already prospering during the Olympics, anticipate continued success, aiming to shine brightly for the incoming Paralympic spectators.

